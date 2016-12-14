Holyfield was 37-5-1, John Ruiz was 37-4, and the fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On December 15, 2001 at Foxwoods Resort in Mashantucket, Connecticut, Evander Holyfield, from Atmore, Alabama, fought John Ruiz, from Methuen, Massachusetts, for the third time. Holyfield won their first fight and the vacant WBA heavyweight title in Aug. 2000 by unanimous decision. Their second fight, in March 2001, went to Ruiz by UD. Going into the rubber match, Holyfield was 37-5-1, Ruiz was 37-4, and the fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…