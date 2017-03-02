Evander Holyfield vs. John Ruiz II

Evander Holyfield vs. John Ruiz II
The Real Deal was 37-4-1. John Ruiz was 36-4. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On March 3, 2001 at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBA heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, from Atmore, Alabama, defended his title against John “The Quiet Man” Ruiz, from Methuen, Massachusetts. This was the second of their three bouts. The first fight was seven months earlier for the vacant WBA title. The Real Deal was the winner by unanimous decision. Going into the rematch, Holyfield was 37-4-1. Ruiz was 36-4. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

EVANDER HOLYFIELD-JOHN RUIZ ll- PART 1 OF 7



EVANDER HOLYFIELD-JOHN RUIZ ll- PART 2 OF 7



EVANDER HOLYFIELD-JOHN RUIZ ll- PART 3 OF 7



EVANDER HOLYFIELD-JOHN RUIZ ll- PART 4 OF 7



EVANDER HOLYFIELD-JOHN RUIZ ll- PART 5 OF 7



EVANDER HOLYFIELD-JOHN RUIZ ll- PART 6 OF 7



EVANDER HOLYFIELD-JOHN RUIZ ll- PART 7 OF 7



Fighter's Info

  • Evander Holyfield

  • John Ruiz

Origin Atmore Alabama USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1962.10.19 (55)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W44+L10+D2=57
Height 6 feet 3 inches
Reach 78 inches
Trainer Ronnie Shields

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2011.05.07 Brian Nielsen 64-2-0 W(TKO) 10/12
2011.01.22 Sherman Williams 34-11-2 NC(NC) 3/12
2010.04.10 Frans Botha 45-4-3 W(TKO) 8/12
2008.12.20 Nikolay Valuev 49-1-0 L(MD) 12/12
2007.10.13 Sultan Ibragimov 21-0-1 L(UD) 12/12
2007.06.30 Lou Savarese 46-6-0 W(UD) 10/10

