On March 3, 2001 at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBA heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, from Atmore, Alabama, defended his title against John “The Quiet Man” Ruiz, from Methuen, Massachusetts. This was the second of their three bouts. The first fight was seven months earlier for the vacant WBA title. The Real Deal was the winner by unanimous decision. Going into the rematch, Holyfield was 37-4-1. Ruiz was 36-4. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…