By Boxing News on March 10, 2017
On March 11th, 1989 at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield(20-0-0) from Atmore, Alabama, United States fought Heavyweight Michael Dokes(37-0-2) from United States. Evander Holyfield won the WBC Continental Americas heavyweight title fight after 10 rounds scheduled for 12 rounds by Technical Knockout(TKO).

Evander Holyfield vs Michael Dokes KO knockout DESTRUCTION



Comments

  1. Eric 05:57pm, 03/16/2013

    Two careers heading in opposite directions, one a former heavyweight champion and the other a former cruiserweight champion testing the waters for larger prey. Great fight.

Fighter's Info

  • Evander Holyfield

  • Michael Dokes

Origin Atmore Alabama USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1962.10.19 (55)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W44+L10+D2=57
Height 6 feet 3 inches
Reach 78 inches
Trainer Ronnie Shields

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2011.05.07 Brian Nielsen 64-2-0 W(TKO) 10/12
2011.01.22 Sherman Williams 34-11-2 NC(NC) 3/12
2010.04.10 Frans Botha 45-4-3 W(TKO) 8/12
2008.12.20 Nikolay Valuev 49-1-0 L(MD) 12/12
2007.10.13 Sultan Ibragimov 21-0-1 L(UD) 12/12
2007.06.30 Lou Savarese 46-6-0 W(UD) 10/10

