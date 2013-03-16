Evander Holyfield vs. Michael Dokes
On March 11th, 1989 at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield(20-0-0) from Atmore, Alabama, United States fought Heavyweight Michael Dokes(37-0-2) from United States. Evander Holyfield won the WBC Continental Americas heavyweight title fight after 10 rounds scheduled for 12 rounds by Technical Knockout(TKO).
Two careers heading in opposite directions, one a former heavyweight champion and the other a former cruiserweight champion testing the waters for larger prey. Great fight.