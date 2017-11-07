Evander Holyfield vs. Michael Moorer II

By Boxing News on November 7, 2017
The two had fought three years ago and Moorer surprised everyone by winning the title.

On November 8, 1997, WBA/IBF heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield fought Michael Moorer at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two men had fought three years ago and Moorer surprised everyone by winning the title. The rematch was a chance for Evander to set the record straight. Holyfield was 34-3 going in, Moorer was 39-1, and The Real Deal dropped the challenger many times…

Fighter's Info

  • Evander Holyfield

  • Michael Moorer

Origin Atmore Alabama USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1962.10.19 (55)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W44+L10+D2=57
Height 6 feet 3 inches
Reach 78 inches
Trainer Ronnie Shields

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2011.05.07 Brian Nielsen 64-2-0 W(TKO) 10/12
2011.01.22 Sherman Williams 34-11-2 NC(NC) 3/12
2010.04.10 Frans Botha 45-4-3 W(TKO) 8/12
2008.12.20 Nikolay Valuev 49-1-0 L(MD) 12/12
2007.10.13 Sultan Ibragimov 21-0-1 L(UD) 12/12
2007.06.30 Lou Savarese 46-6-0 W(UD) 10/10

