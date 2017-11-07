Evander Holyfield vs. Michael Moorer II
By Boxing News on November 7, 2017
The two had fought three years ago and Moorer surprised everyone by winning the title.
On November 8, 1997, WBA/IBF heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield fought Michael Moorer at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two men had fought three years ago and Moorer surprised everyone by winning the title. The rematch was a chance for Evander to set the record straight. Holyfield was 34-3 going in, Moorer was 39-1, and The Real Deal dropped the challenger many times…
Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion