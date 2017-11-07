The two had fought three years ago and Moorer surprised everyone by winning the title.

On November 8, 1997, WBA/IBF heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield fought Michael Moorer at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two men had fought three years ago and Moorer surprised everyone by winning the title. The rematch was a chance for Evander to set the record straight. Holyfield was 34-3 going in, Moorer was 39-1, and The Real Deal dropped the challenger many times…