Evander Holyfield vs. Mike Tyson
By Boxing News on November 8, 2017
Mike Tyson was 45-1 and looked to be picking things up from where he left off before jail.
On November 9, 1996 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield met heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, who was defending the WBA title he won two months earlier by icing Bruce Seldon. Holyfield was 32-3 going in, having suffered losses to Riddick Bowe (twice) and Michael Moorer. Tyson was 45-1 and looked to be picking things up from where he left off before going to prison…
avishanlashgari@yahoo.comm 08:31pm, 01/26/2015
i want to see you.