By Boxing News on November 8, 2017
On November 9, 1996 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield met heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, who was defending the WBA title he won two months earlier by icing Bruce Seldon. Holyfield was 32-3 going in, having suffered losses to Riddick Bowe (twice) and Michael Moorer. Tyson was 45-1 and looked to be picking things up from where he left off before going to prison…

Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield



Comments

Fighter's Info

  • Evander Holyfield

  • Mike Tyson

Origin Atmore Alabama USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1962.10.19 (55)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W44+L10+D2=57
Height 6 feet 3 inches
Reach 78 inches
Trainer Ronnie Shields

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2011.05.07 Brian Nielsen 64-2-0 W(TKO) 10/12
2011.01.22 Sherman Williams 34-11-2 NC(NC) 3/12
2010.04.10 Frans Botha 45-4-3 W(TKO) 8/12
2008.12.20 Nikolay Valuev 49-1-0 L(MD) 12/12
2007.10.13 Sultan Ibragimov 21-0-1 L(UD) 12/12
2007.06.30 Lou Savarese 46-6-0 W(UD) 10/10

