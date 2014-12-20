Evander Holyfield vs. Nikolay Valuev

By Boxing News on December 19, 2016
Evander Holyfield vs. Nikolay Valuev
Holyfield was 42-9-2. The giant Valuev was 49-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On December 20, 2008 at Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland, former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield challenged heavyweight champion Nikolay Valuev, from St. Petersburg, Russia, for his WBA title. The Real Deal is the real deal and was 42-9-2 going in. The giant Valuev, the quintessential big man who fights like a small man, was 49-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds, and the final verdict was disputed…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Evander Holyfield vs Nikolai Valuev Part 1 of 6



Evander Holyfield vs Nikolai Valuev Part 2 of 6



Evander Holyfield vs Nikolai Valuev Part 3 of 6



Evander Holyfield vs Nikolai Valuev Part 4 of 6



Evander Holyfield vs Nikolai Valuev Part 5 of 6



Evander Holyfield vs Nikolai Valuev Part 6 of 6



Tags: Evander Holyfield Nikolay Valuev December 20th 2008 history

Related Articles

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. Barry 02:09am, 12/20/2014

    This fight was another robbery in the career of Evander Holyfield, who clearly fought his way to a clear-cut 12rds decision over Valuev. yet got shafted by the judges. This fight is very similar in almost every way to Holyfield vs Lewis (2) where Lewis was unbelievably given the decision over Holyfield, robbing Evander of his undisputed titles.

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Evander Holyfield

  • Nikolay Valuev

Origin Atmore Alabama USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1962.10.19 (54)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W44+L10+D2=57
Height 6 feet 3 inches
Reach 78 inches
Trainer Ronnie Shields

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2011.05.07 Brian Nielsen 64-2-0 W(TKO) 10/12
2011.01.22 Sherman Williams 34-11-2 NC(NC) 3/12
2010.04.10 Frans Botha 45-4-3 W(TKO) 8/12
2008.12.20 Nikolay Valuev 49-1-0 L(MD) 12/12
2007.10.13 Sultan Ibragimov 21-0-1 L(UD) 12/12
2007.06.30 Lou Savarese 46-6-0 W(UD) 10/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record