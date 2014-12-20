Evander Holyfield vs. Nikolay Valuev
By Boxing News on December 19, 2016
Holyfield was 42-9-2. The giant Valuev was 49-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.
On December 20, 2008 at Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland, former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield challenged heavyweight champion Nikolay Valuev, from St. Petersburg, Russia, for his WBA title. The Real Deal is the real deal and was 42-9-2 going in. The giant Valuev, the quintessential big man who fights like a small man, was 49-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds, and the final verdict was disputed…
Barry 02:09am, 12/20/2014
This fight was another robbery in the career of Evander Holyfield, who clearly fought his way to a clear-cut 12rds decision over Valuev. yet got shafted by the judges. This fight is very similar in almost every way to Holyfield vs Lewis (2) where Lewis was unbelievably given the decision over Holyfield, robbing Evander of his undisputed titles.