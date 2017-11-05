Evander Holyfield vs. Riddick Bowe II

By Boxing News on November 5, 2017
Evander Holyfield vs. Riddick Bowe II
The rematch was an opportunity for Evander to exact revenge and reclaim the crown.

On November 6, 1993 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield from Atmore, Alabama, fought a rematch with Riddick Bowe from Brooklyn, New York. Holyfield lost their first bout and his titles by majority decision a year earlier. The second fight was a chance for Evander to exact revenge. It was also a chance to reclaim the crown. Holyfield was 29-1 going in, Big Daddy Bowe was undefeated at 34-0, and the fight was a doozie…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Evander Holyfield vs Riddick Bowe 2 - 1/2



Evander Holyfield vs Riddick Bowe 2 - 2/2



Tags: Evander Holyfield Riddick Bowe November 6th 1993 history

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Evander Holyfield

  • Riddick Bowe

Origin Atmore Alabama USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1962.10.19 (55)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W44+L10+D2=57
Height 6 feet 3 inches
Reach 78 inches
Trainer Ronnie Shields

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2011.05.07 Brian Nielsen 64-2-0 W(TKO) 10/12
2011.01.22 Sherman Williams 34-11-2 NC(NC) 3/12
2010.04.10 Frans Botha 45-4-3 W(TKO) 8/12
2008.12.20 Nikolay Valuev 49-1-0 L(MD) 12/12
2007.10.13 Sultan Ibragimov 21-0-1 L(UD) 12/12
2007.06.30 Lou Savarese 46-6-0 W(UD) 10/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record