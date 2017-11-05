The rematch was an opportunity for Evander to exact revenge and reclaim the crown.

On November 6, 1993 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield from Atmore, Alabama, fought a rematch with Riddick Bowe from Brooklyn, New York. Holyfield lost their first bout and his titles by majority decision a year earlier. The second fight was a chance for Evander to exact revenge. It was also a chance to reclaim the crown. Holyfield was 29-1 going in, Big Daddy Bowe was undefeated at 34-0, and the fight was a doozie…