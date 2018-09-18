Evander Holyfield vs. Vaughn Bean

By Boxing News on September 18, 2018
Evander Holyfield vs. Vaughn Bean
The match looked good on paper, but Holyfield was no paper tiger. He was the Real Deal.

On September 19, 1998 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia, heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield defended his title against Chicago’s Vaughn Bean. Holyfield was 35-3 going in. Bean was 31-1. The match looked good on paper, but Holyfield was no paper tiger. Evander was the Real Deal…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Evander Holyfield vs. Vaughn Bean



Tags: Vaughn Bean Evander Holyfield September 19th 1998 history

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Evander Holyfield

  • Vaughn Bean

Origin Atmore Alabama USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1962.10.19 (56)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W44+L10+D2=57
Height 6 feet 3 inches
Reach 78 inches
Trainer Ronnie Shields

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2011.05.07 Brian Nielsen 64-2-0 W(TKO) 10/12
2011.01.22 Sherman Williams 34-11-2 NC(NC) 3/12
2010.04.10 Frans Botha 45-4-3 W(TKO) 8/12
2008.12.20 Nikolay Valuev 49-1-0 L(MD) 12/12
2007.10.13 Sultan Ibragimov 21-0-1 L(UD) 12/12
2007.06.30 Lou Savarese 46-6-0 W(UD) 10/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record