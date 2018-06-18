Tony Hughes and rising Teamsters union boss Jackie Presser became inseparable.

If it got out that he and Presser were FBI informants, Hughes told his Bureau contact, “you might as well just kill us yourself…”

That Tony Hughes had achieved the ripe old age of 82 when he died last October 5 qualifies as something of a miracle, considering that he followed a perilous enough first career in the boxing ring with, to quote the sub-title of a best-selling book in which Hughes figures prominently, a “high-wire life in the Teamsters, the Mafia, and the F.B.I.”

Mobbed Up, written by James Neff and published in 1989, is about the rise of Cleveland’s Jackie Presser to the presidency of the gangster-ridden International Brotherhood of Teamsters in 1983. As Presser’s right-hand man, Tony Hughes walked the same tightrope and generated headlines bigger than any written about the boxing exploits that started when he won the Cleveland Golden Gloves novice heavyweight championship in 1953.

Hughes’s father was an Italian immigrant who did some boxing himself as “Happy” Hughes (“because of his habit of smiling, even at his opponents”) and later served as Cleveland boxing commissioner.

An honor student at St. Joseph High School, Tony repeated as Golden Gloves champion in 1954 and ’55; he turned pro on March 28, 1956 with a knockout of Mack Cox.

“Looking like a good-natured fat boy but certainly not acting like one, Hughes (knocked out) Lorain’s Earl Mack in 1:01 of the opening round,” wrote Phil Dietrich in the Akron Beacon Journal on January 22, 1960. It was his 15th win without a loss, and not long after that Hughes got even more cachet when former heavyweight champion Rocky Marciano became his co-manager.

Still idly musing about a comeback himself as late as 1961 (“I don’t want to say I could whip them,” Marciano, 37 years old and retired from the ring for five years, said about then-champion Floyd Patterson and top-ranked challenger Sonny Liston. “But then, I don’t want to lie about it, either”), Rocky was the high-profile partner of Florida businessman Chuck Seriano in the management of Hughes and heavyweight Tony Alongi.

Alongi got most of the attention and the nationally-televised main event at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 1961. He beat George Logan for his 28th win without a loss. Hughes’s decision win over Claude Chapman in a 10-round preliminary boosted him to 24-0, though Jersey Jones of The Ring magazine said “his performance was a dreary one.”

Encouragement shouted by Marciano from press row didn’t keep Hughes from looking even drearier against Alonzo Johnson in Pittsburgh a month later, and after 10 rounds his undefeated streak was kaput.

Rocky was again ringside at Olympia Stadium in London when Tony fought eighth-ranked British Empire champion Henry Cooper on January 23, 1962, but the Boxing News reported that the ex-champion “spent practically the whole of the evening signing autographs for an ever-growing army of fans who simply would not leave him alone. In fact, without being unkind to Hughes, manager Marciano proved a much bigger hit than his boxer.” Hughes’s pale imitation of Rocky in the ring—“(He) rushed at his man like a runaway tank with both arms swinging”—didn’t stop Cooper from cutting him up for a TKO at the end of round five.

Hughes won his next two bouts, but consecutive inside-the-distance losses to 1960 Olympic gold medalist Franco DePiccoli and 7th-ranked Robert Cleroux in ‘63 closed out his ring career at 26-4.

According to Mobbed Up, Hughes’s career in the Cleveland underworld took off through his friendship with James Licavoli, “prominent, ruthless member of the Cleveland Mafia (who) controlled illegal gambling and draw-poker vending machines in the Cleveland and Youngstown areas. Under Licavoli’s tutelage Hughes got involved in a loan-shark operation with Pete DiGravio.” He was DiGravio’s muscleman and collector.

That ended on June 21, 1968, when a bullet from a sniper’s 30-caliber automatic rifle killed DiGravio on the 16th hole of a Cleveland golf course. Apparently worried about his own safety, less than two weeks later Tony Hughes joined the roll of FBI secret informants “providing information primarily regarding the highest levels of organized-crime groups of national significance,” under the code name CV-882.TE.

Around that same time, Hughes and rising Teamsters union boss Jackie Presser became inseparable. “Jackie attached himself to the slugger, to someone who seemed rough, swaggering, and fearless,” writes Neff. “Through his Presser connections, Hughes got a job with the Teamsters in 1968. Soon Jackie and Tony were as close as brothers. Jackie was impressed with Hughes’s toughness and his knowledge of the Cleveland underworld.”

Presser made the ex-fighter an officer of Local 507, explaining, “He’s a very colorful guy and well known around town. It doesn’t hurt to send him into a plant or to have him at the window [at Local 507].” Hughes and Presser’s wife became co-owners of a restaurant called The Forge that became a hangout for the Cleveland mob.

A 1978 government report said the Teamsters was “completely dominated by men who either have strong ties to or are members of the organized crime syndicate.” Jackie Presser became international president of the union once led by Jimmy Hoffa eight years after Hoffa’s 1975 disappearance with the support of the Cleveland Mafia, which had no idea that a decade earlier Presser, at Tony Hughes’s urging, had also become a secret FBI informant.

It was a two-way street. Neff writes that while Presser ratted out the mob to his FBI contact, the latter “warned Jackie several times when he picked up intelligence that he and Tony Hughes might be hit.”

When Presser became the international Teamsters boss, Hughes was named an “organizer” and paid $50,000 in addition to the salaries he drew from Local 507 and another Cleveland union.

Presser and Hughes were in Las Vegas days before the start of the 1986 Teamsters convention when a federal grand jury indicted them and a third Teamsters official for racketeering and embezzlement of $700,000 by padding the payroll of Local 507 with four mob-connected “ghost workers” who did nothing. Hughes himself was named as one of the four who collected a salary from Local 507 and another Cleveland union without doing any work.

Hughes protested to the FBI that he and Presser were being “thrown to the wind.”

“For what we’ve done, it doesn’t seem like anybody is trying to protect us,” he said. “We were promised this would never happen. We have been above-board on everything we’ve done, and it has been approved. Let me tell you something: Our lives are on the line, and nobody seems to care.”

If it got out that he and Presser were FBI informants, Hughes told his Bureau contact, “you might as well just kill us yourself.”

Offered placement in the Federal Witness Protection Program, Hughes declined. “I hope they do kill us,” he said. “Then it will be on your conscience. You’ll never get another informant.”

Jackie Presser died of cancer before the trial got underway in Cleveland in late 1988. His and Hughes’s role as FBI informants was publicly disclosed beforehand, the defendants insisting that the FBI itself actually authorized the “ghost worker” program to encourage more cooperation.

As for the charge that his client took money for doing nothing, “Mr. Hughes was a valuable asset” to local unions, said his lawyer. “He was not a poltergeist; he was not invisible. Every union has a Mr. Hughes.”

After nine weeks of testimony by 80 prosecution witnesses and two for the defense (Hughes didn’t testify), the jury’s verdict was guilty.

He could’ve gotten 45 years in prison and a $60,000 fine, but the onetime protégé of Rocky Marciano was sentenced to four years’ probation and fined $30,000.

After that Tony Hughes wasn’t much in the news, except in 1997 when he was inducted into the Ohio State Former Boxers Association Hall of Fame.