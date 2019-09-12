"I have always felt that my style is better suited to the pros than the amateurs." (Twitter)

Super-bantamweight prospect Chris Bourke admits he is using stablemate Daniel Dubois success as motivation for his own career.

The 24-year-old is in action at York Hall this Saturday as part of Frank Warren’s BT Sport card headlined by IBF International Flyweight Champion Sunny Edwards.

The former Team GB prospect has an immaculate record of four fights, four wins with all fights coming by way of knockout or stoppage and will be looking for more of the same when he faces Jose Hernandez this weekend.

In a smaller division, he is expected to challenge for titles quickly after a stellar first 12 months in the sport and the prospect believes seeing Dubois’ emphatic rise can only be a good thing for other Peacock trained fighters.

“We are like a family down there, we see each other every day and everyone is coming into that stage where titles will be soon,” he said.

“Obviously Daniel is in front of us all and it’s great to see what he is doing. He’s not only winning but he’s winning so well that I think we can all take from that.

“The way he trains and spars, you can learn so much. Even though he is only building and working his way up himself, it’s motivation and keeps me hungry to get to where I know I can.

“It’s good to have the guys next to you that are all hungry but then even in front of that you can see Daniel and the journey he is on so it’s a good mix of both.”

Bourke has courted attention for his explosive displays in a division not usually known for it, however he admits that it was something he expected when turning professional.

He continued: “I know everyone tends to say it but I have always felt that my style is better suited to the pros than the amateurs.

“Even being part of Team GB you are testing yourself against the best, you don’t often get mismatches at the level I was fighting at, so it gives you good grounding for when you turn over.

“So now when you are up against journeymen, you have experienced tough fights so you can take your time and pick your shots.

“I personally believe that if I hit anyone clean I will hurt them. I didn’t know much about Ricky Leach and actually thought I wouldn’t get him out.

“But I took my time and then manage to catch him and realized it was a matter of when I get to him again, even in my last fight against Ricky Starky I knew he was going to win.

“We fought as amateurs and he is very awkward but he put his head down and I caught him with an uppercut which ended up breaking his nose.

“My dad had told me that as a lighter weight you need to make yourself stand out and give people something to remember you by, if I have the power why not use it?”