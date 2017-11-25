Ezra Sellers vs. Carl Thompson

By Boxing News on November 25, 2017
Ezra Sellers vs. Carl Thompson
The Cat was 28-5 coming in. Sellers was 23-4. It was a knockdown festival. (Evelyn Peyton)

On November 26, 2001 at Wythenshawe Forum, Manchester, Lancashire, United Kingdom, IBO cruiserweight champion Carl “The Cat” Thompson, from Manchester, England, defended his title against Ezra Sellers, from Pensacola, Florida. The Cat was 28-5 coming in. Sellers was 23-4. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds. It was also a knockdown festival...

Carl Thompson v Ezra Sellers 2001



Fighter's Info

  • Ezra Sellers

  • Carl Thompson

Real Name Ezra Nathan Sellers
Origin United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1968.09.02 (49)
Rated at Cruiserweight
W-L-D W29+L8+D0=37
Height 6 feet 1 inches
Reach 77 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2008.01.19 Emmanuel Nwodo 21-4-0 L(KO) 2/10
2007.12.07 Kenny Craven 28-19-0 W(TKO) 3/10
2007.07.14 Troy Beets 12-10-1 W(TKO) 6/8
2004.09.04 O'Neil Bell 22-1-1 L(KO) 2/12
2004.05.01 Kelvin Davis 20-2-1 L(TKO) 8/12
2003.06.28 Joseph Awinongya 11-5-4 W(UD) 8/8

