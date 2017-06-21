Ezzard Charles vs. Jersey Joe Walcott

By Boxing News on June 21, 2017
Ezzard Charles vs. Jersey Joe Walcott
This is a rare look at Ezzard Charles at the start of his two-year reign as heavyweight king.

On June 22, 1949 at Comiskey Park in Chicago, Illinois, Ezzard Charles, (60-5-1) from Lawrenceville, Georgia, fought Jersey Joe Walcott, 44-13-2) from Merchantville, New Jersey, for the NBA heavyweight title vacated with the retirement of Joe Louis. It was the first of their four fights and not as exciting as most fans had hoped, but it’s a rare look at Charles at the start of his two-year reign as heavyweight king. Charles was 60-5-1 coming in. Walcott was 44-13-2. The film was provided by The Fight Film Collector. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

 

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Ezzard Charles vs Jersey Joe Walcott I (Restoration)



Tags: Ezzard Charles Jersey Walcott June 22nd 1949 history

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Ezzard Charles

  • Jersey Walcott

Real Name Ezzard Mack Charles
Origin Lawrenceville Georgia USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1921.07.07 
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W93+L25+D1=119
Height 6 feet
Reach 73 inches
Trainer Ray Arcel

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1959.09.01 Alvin Green 21-7-1 L(UD) 10/10
1959.07.30 George Logan 10-0-1 L(KO) 8/10
1959.07.03 Dave Ashley 2-9-0 W(TKO) 9/10
1958.10.27 Donnie Fleeman 24-2-0 L(KO) 6/10
1958.09.30 Alfredo Zuany 20-1-0 L(UD) 10/10
1958.08.28 Johnny Harper 8-9-0 W(UD) 10/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record