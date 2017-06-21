This is a rare look at Ezzard Charles at the start of his two-year reign as heavyweight king.

On June 22, 1949 at Comiskey Park in Chicago, Illinois, Ezzard Charles, (60-5-1) from Lawrenceville, Georgia, fought Jersey Joe Walcott, 44-13-2) from Merchantville, New Jersey, for the NBA heavyweight title vacated with the retirement of Joe Louis. It was the first of their four fights and not as exciting as most fans had hoped, but it’s a rare look at Charles at the start of his two-year reign as heavyweight king. Charles was 60-5-1 coming in. Walcott was 44-13-2. The film was provided by The Fight Film Collector. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…