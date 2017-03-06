Ezzard Charles vs. Jersey Joe Walcott II

By Boxing News on March 6, 2017
Ezzard Charles vs. Jersey Joe Walcott II
Charles was 67-5-1. Walcott was 49-15-2. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds.

On March 7, 1951 at Olympia Stadium in Detroit, Michigan, heavyweight champion Ezzard Charles, from Lawrenceville, Georgia, fought Jersey Joe Walcott, from Merchantville, New Jersey, for the second of four times. Their first fight was in June of 1949 and was a unanimous decision for Charles. Going into the rematch, Charles was 67-5-1. Walcott was 49-15-2. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Ezzard Charles vs. Jersey Joe Walcott II



Tags: Ezzard Charles Jersey Walcott March 7th 1951 history

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Ezzard Charles

  • Jersey Walcott

Real Name Ezzard Mack Charles
Origin Lawrenceville Georgia USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1921.07.07 
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W93+L25+D1=119
Height 6 feet
Reach 73 inches
Trainer Ray Arcel

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1959.09.01 Alvin Green 21-7-1 L(UD) 10/10
1959.07.30 George Logan 10-0-1 L(KO) 8/10
1959.07.03 Dave Ashley 2-9-0 W(TKO) 9/10
1958.10.27 Donnie Fleeman 24-2-0 L(KO) 6/10
1958.09.30 Alfredo Zuany 20-1-0 L(UD) 10/10
1958.08.28 Johnny Harper 8-9-0 W(UD) 10/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record