On March 7, 1951 at Olympia Stadium in Detroit, Michigan, heavyweight champion Ezzard Charles, from Lawrenceville, Georgia, fought Jersey Joe Walcott, from Merchantville, New Jersey, for the second of four times. Their first fight was in June of 1949 and was a unanimous decision for Charles. Going into the rematch, Charles was 67-5-1. Walcott was 49-15-2. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…