On June 5, 1952 at Municipal Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, heavyweight champion Ezzard Charles, from Cincinnati, Ohio via Lawrenceville, Georgia, fought Jersey Walcott, from Merchantville, New Jersey, for the fourth and last time. Their first fight was in 1949 and was ruled a unanimous decision after 15. They fought twice in 1951. The rematch went to Charles, the third fight to Walcott. Going into the fourth fight, Charles was 72-6-1. Walcott was 50-16-2. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

