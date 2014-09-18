The champ was 46-0. Charles was 83-11-1. The Ring called it Fight of the Year for 1954.

On September 17th, 1954 at Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York, heavyweight champion Rocky Marciano, aka The Brockton Blockbuster, defended his title against The Cincinnati Cobra, Ezzard Charles. The two men had fought three months earlier and Rocky retained his belt with a unanimous decision over 15 rounds. The rematch, like their first fight, was at Yankee Stadium. Unlike their first fight, this one was filled with thrills (Marciano goes down twice) and chills (a Charles punch sliced Marciano’s nose in half). The champ was undefeated at 46-0. The challenger was 83-11-1. Ring Magazine crowned Marciano-Charles II Fight of the Year for 1954…