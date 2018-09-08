The Fabulous Four all shared one thing in common: each of them was a winner.

Tommy “Hitman” Hearns. “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler. Sugar Ray Leonard. Roberto “Hands of Stone” Duran. These four men were four of the greatest fighters in history, and they all came of age at the same time. Their styles in the ring were as different as their personalities outside the ring, but they all shared one thing in common: each of them was a winner. Between 1980 and 1989, they had nine fights between them. There wasn’t a stinker in the bunch, and some of the bouts were bona fide classics…