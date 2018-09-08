The Fabulous Four: Boxing’s Greatest Rivalry

By Boxing News on September 8, 2018
The Fabulous Four: Boxing’s Greatest Rivalry
The Fabulous Four all shared one thing in common: each of them was a winner.

Tommy "Hitman" Hearns. "Marvelous" Marvin Hagler. Sugar Ray Leonard. Roberto "Hands of Stone" Duran. These four men were four of the greatest fighters in history, and they all came of age at the same time. Their styles in the ring were as different as their personalities outside the ring, but they all shared one thing in common: each of them was a winner. Between 1980 and 1989, they had nine fights between them. There wasn't a stinker in the bunch, and some of the bouts were bona fide classics…

The Fabulous Four Boxing Greatest Rivalry Full Documentary



  • Sugar Ray Leonard

  • Roberto Duran

Real Name Ray Charles Leonard
Origin Wilmington North Carolina USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1956.05.17 (62)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W36+L3+D1=40
Height 5 feet 10 inches
Reach 74 inches
Trainer Angelo Dundee

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1997.03.01 Hector Camacho 62-3-1 L(TKO) 5/12
1991.02.09 Terry Norris 26-3-0 L(UD) 12/12
1989.12.07 Roberto Duran 84-7-0 W(UD) 12/12
1989.06.12 Thomas Hearns 46-3-0 D(PTS) 12/12
1988.11.07 Donny Lalonde 31-2-0 W(TKO) 9/12
1987.04.06 Marvin Hagler 62-2-2 W(SD) 12/12

