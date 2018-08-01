“Nothing builds your confidence more than boxing.” (Photo: Courtesy Fabian Melendez)

Boxing has always been a bridge to success for those who most need one. It’s common to hear tales of fighters who got involved in boxing as a means to transport them out of obscurity and poverty.

Fabian Melendez is one such boxer. As a youngster, he took up boxing to lose weight, and his journey has evolved into something much deeper. He has competed as an accomplished amateur and a professional fighter, helped manage and train boxers, and now owns his own gym where he trains regular folks who want to learn to box for various reasons of their own. He also works as a coach at other gyms in the region, having earned a reputation for his tremendous coaching abilities and work ethic.

Melendez owns Heart & Hustle gym based in the Bay Area of northern California. There, he works with people of all shapes, sizes, ages, and backgrounds to learn to box and get in shape.

“I’m trying to do my piece over here, to reach whoever I can,” Fabian said. “I teach boxing from a fighter’s perspective. The stuff that I’ve learned, you can’t go to Stanford or Harvard for.”

On Fabian’s Instagram, it’s clear some of his most frequent clients are women and kids. When asked his thoughts on working with them, Melendez gave a thoughtful response.

“I was raised by a lot of women. So they were always a symbol of strength and they’ve helped me out in a lot of the things I’ve done. And now, with boxing, it’s great to see women have such an independent mindset. It’s cool to be able to show them how to box and to get empowered and have the confidence.

“With the kids…I’ve been playing sports since I was five years old, so I have an easy connection with kids in sports. It’s easy to train them.

“I like working with all athletes. The guys, the girls, all ages and backgrounds. But it’s cool to be able to work with women and children.”

It’s helpful that Melendez knows firsthand about the transformation that boxing brings to an individual who begins practicing it on a regular basis, regardless of the level that person is at. He’s come a long way since he threw his first jab.

“I never considered myself a boxer,” he said. “I just got into this to lose weight. When I realize what I’ve become, and I own that, that confidence is powerful and I’m calmer now in all the decisions that I’m making.”

Fabian spoke a bit about technique and boxing fundamentals. Perhaps the most critical fundamental in the sport is the jab and learning how to use it to full and good effect.

“The jab is the most important punch. That was the first punch we were nonstop practicing [when I first started boxing]. That’s how we would just start off training sessions. It’s everything—it’s your setup punch, your measuring stick, it’s your scalpel. I tell people if it were a gun, it’s your pistol and your power hand is your grenade launcher. Everything gets set up with that jab.”

In his first professional fight at cruiserweight in 2014, Fabian did a tremendous job of adjusting to what his opponent showed him. He gave us a rundown of what happened in the ring from his perspective.

“That first round I didn’t throw anything big. It was my first time without headgear and smaller gloves, so I wanted to feel the punches, get the timing. I go back to the corner and my trainer, Mike Bazzel, goes, ‘Come on, you gotta throw.’ I looked at him like, it’s gonna be okay, I got this. I gave him a little wink and went out there and started working behind the jab, started being more aggressive, with head movement, walking him down. Getting different angles on him.

“When I threw that first overhand right, I didn’t really sit on it. I knew it was gonna be there but I didn’t want to fully commit to it. When I saw the way he moved, I was like, I’m gonna go right back to that. Let me make him forget about it first. I went back to the jab, walking him down.

“His trainer used to be my trainer back in Sacramento. The one who made me throw all those jabs! So the fight the whole night was kind of ironic. When I could hear him say, ‘Keep working, keep working!’ I knew he was telling [my opponent] to keep working, but he reminded me to keep working because I was used to that voice—I remembered that voice from when he was my trainer.

“Finally when I backed [my opponent] up, I jabbed high, stabbed him low, and sat on that right hand that kinda rocked him around first. That was the one that gave him the big buzz. But coming in behind the jab was what gave me the confidence to sit on the right hand.”

Fabian laughed. “Thank God for the jab and my former trainer telling me to keep on working, showing me how to throw that jab.”

Now, on top of running Heart & Hustle, Fabian is working as a trainer with Bartender Boxing out of San Francisco. The organization recruits working bartenders to become registered USA Boxing amateur fighters, compete in tournaments with other Bartender Boxing competitors from different regions, and raise money and awareness for charity. The San Francisco team just completed round 3 of their tournament, versus the Miami team.

As with all things Fabian spends his time on, his focus remains firmly on the people he’s working with and how he can help improve their lives by utilizing his singular experience to reach out to others. In his view, boxing and life are intricately linked.

“The way things are in the world, people get kind of depressed—in their jobs, in their lives. They lose their self-image. Life happens to people and sometimes they don’t know how to bounce back from that. They may go to the gym, a cycling class, yoga, something. But nothing builds your confidence more than boxing. Once a new person finds boxing and they learn how to walk, stand, punch, throw, identify the punches, become more confident in the technique—and along that way, they start to feel a little bit better about themselves. They start losing a little weight and that starts adding to it.

“From the first day you walk in [the gym] to being a world champion, boxing brings that out in people. It makes them a lot more confident in who they are. Boxing does translate and cross over into their lives. They’re like, ‘This is the hardest thing I’ve ever done.’ And that just crosses over into their work and they’re confident. Their expectations, the accountability the sport makes you have for yourself, it makes you hold more people accountable around you. I think everybody needs that accountability, you know?

“I love yoga and meditation, stretching, and all that. But with boxing and with life, tough situations on the job or whatever, boxing forces you to meditate, to come up with instant solutions, not problems. In a fight or in a situation in life or on the job, you don’t have time to go backwards.

“All sports require some mental strength, but boxing requires the ultimate mental strength. Boxing and life are very similar.”

Check out more of Caryn’s work at http://www.CarynATate.com and follow her on Twitter@carynatate