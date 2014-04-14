Virgil Hill vs. Fabrice Tiozzo

By Boxing News on April 2, 2018
Hill was 34-1. Tiozzo was undefeated at 25-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On April 3, 1993 at Palais Marcel Cerdan in Levallois-Perret, Hauts-de-Seine, France, WBA light heavyweight champion Virgil Hill, from Clinton, Missouri, defended his title against France’s light heavyweight champion Fabrice Tiozzo, from Saint-Denis, Seine-Saint-Denis., France. Hill was 34-1 coming. Tiozzo was undefeated at 25-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Comments

  1. bikermike 08:22pm, 04/14/2014

    I’m from Saskatchewan…and Virgil Hill was the best thing to happen in our part of North America for a long time…Look at the great matches that came to North Dakota…that we otherwise would never have seen.
    Prior to his Professional Career…Virgil Hill lit up the skies in his amateur career…definately raising the amateur bar around North Dakota for thousands of miles.
    Two things that stand out…Virgil Hill damned near taking off Stewart’s head…when the soon to be ex champ was show boating…taking Hill FAR too lightly…......next…was that ‘rematch with Maske’...eleven years after ..in Germany…second last pro fight…..that unanimous decision still has me scratching my head

Fighter's Info

  • Virgil Hill

  • Fabrice Tiozzo

Real Name Virgil Eugene Hill
Origin Clinton Missouri USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1964.01.18 (54)
Rated at Light Heavyweight
W-L-D W51+L7+D0=58
Height 6 feet 1 inches
Reach 77 inches
Trainer Mike Hall; Eddie Futch

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.02.28 Jimmy Campbell 11-7-0 W(TKO) 2/8
2007.11.24 Firat Arslan 27-3-1 L(UD) 12/12
2007.03.31 Henry Maske 30-1-0 L(UD) 12/12
2006.01.27 Valery Brudov 30-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2004.05.22 Jean Marc Mormeck 29-2-0 L(UD) 12/12
2003.07.05 Donny Lalonde 41-4-1 W(UD) 10/10

Fight results

