On April 3, 1993 at Palais Marcel Cerdan in Levallois-Perret, Hauts-de-Seine, France, WBA light heavyweight champion Virgil Hill, from Clinton, Missouri, defended his title against France’s light heavyweight champion Fabrice Tiozzo, from Saint-Denis, Seine-Saint-Denis., France. Hill was 34-1 coming. Tiozzo was undefeated at 25-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...

Leave a comment