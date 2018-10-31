Fails was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to seven years in the state lockup.

It was said that Dick Fails was “a bright fellow way above the average in intelligence (who) could turn his hand to bookkeeping if necessary.” But it was turning his hand into a fist and clouting other men with it that made Fails one of the most notorious Milwaukeeans of the late 19th century.

“Well known in prize fighting circles, (Fails) has the reputation of being one of the most expert rough-and-tumble fighters in Milwaukee,” noted The Evening Wisconsin newspaper in 1894.

In the whole country, actually. Fails’ two biggest victories occurred in Madera, California (Young Choynski) and New Orleans (reportedly Shadow Maber), because boxing was illegal in Wisconsin until 1913. After Fails came to town in 1882 at age 18, his fights hereabouts usually happened in fire-lit barns or makeshift rings pitched in the Milwaukee outback.

In the spring of 1893, a challenge by Fails in the Police Gazette to fight any man in the country his weight (around 130 pounds) brought a Philadelphia pug called Richard Lynch to Milwaukee. Their March 27 fight made national headlines—because it didn’t happen.

George W. Peck, governor of Wisconsin from 1890-94, considered two men punching each other for money immoral and unfit public and private entertainment, and did his best to stamp out prize fights wherever they broke out in the state.

Ring contests were advertised by word of mouth, and when word reached Peck that Dick Fails and Richard Lynch intended to go at it in a hall at Rugby Junction in the Washington County Town of Polk, the governor vowed that if they did the state penitentiary would be their next residence. So at 4 p.m. on the day of the fight, Fails, Lynch and 300 fight fans boarded a train at Milwaukee’s Union Station bound for Illinois—along with Sheriff Michael Dunn and three deputies, to make sure they didn’t try to set up shop anywhere in-between.

They detrained just across the state line in Wadsworth, Illinois, and found the Lake County Sheriff and 15 deputies waiting thanks to a telegram from Gov. Peck to his Illini counterpart, John Altgeld. The boxing caravan then proceeded to one or two other spots, but each time found John Law standing in the way of its fun. When talk of renting a boat and having the fight on Lake Michigan fizzled out, the dejected party headed back to Milwaukee. Some passengers attempted to salvage something out of the futile excursion by starting a game of craps on the train, but the sheriff quashed that, too.

Fails’ problems with the law came to a head on July 11, 1894 when he got into an unscheduled fight in a Milwaukee riverfront tavern and ended it with a gun instead of his fists. He argued that he killed James McCarthy, an ex-deputy sheriff, in self-defense, but the bullet entry wound in McCarthy’s back told otherwise. Fails was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to seven years in the state lockup.

On May 8, 1895, Fails refused to give up his chair in the prison bakery to another prisoner who worked there with him, and the latter stabbed him from behind in the neck with a large knife, “cutting the cords and the artery.” Fails survived, but his injury resulted in partial disability and in early 1896 he was pardoned by Gov. William Upham. Then Fails decided to put as much distance as possible between himself and his old life.

In San Francisco he called himself Richard Little and worked as a bartender. Eventually he was able to put his bookkeeping skills to work as manager of a hotel in Lakeport, California. In September 1897 he met 19-year-old Lena Crump, daughter of Superior Court Judge R.W. Crump, and after a two-week courtship they eloped. The judge wasn’t thrilled, but threw the newlyweds a party lavish enough to make the society pages of the San Francisco papers.

Milwaukee’s rough-and-tumble fighter had successfully reinvented himself as a member of the California gentry—until the night of November 17, 1902, when he made a calamitous reversion from Richard Little to Dick Fails.

Some said it started with an argument about the recent election in which Judge Crump won another term on the bench. The other guy involved was William Wilkinson, a bartender at Danderoo’s saloon in Lakeport. Their dispute became heated, and Fails/Little challenged Wilkinson to accompany him to a nearby vacant lot and “fight it out.” Off they went.

“They had gone but a few paces,” reported the San Francisco Call, “when Little turned and started toward Wilkinson. Wilkinson drew a revolver, and, as Little continued to advance, fired one shot, the bullet striking his antagonist in the arm. Little did not stop and Wilkinson fired again, the second bullet hitting Little in the right side and passing through his body. Little fell mortally wounded, expiring within a few minutes.”

Tried for killing the prizefighter-turned-convict-turned-upper crust hotelier, William Wilkinson was found not guilty by reason of self-defense.