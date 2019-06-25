If Teddy Atlas is calling for a National Commission, that is exactly what should happen.

Corruption, it’s the 800-pound gorilla in the ring everyone sees, yet is seldom acknowledged. Few in the combat sport media are willing to recognize it, complicit in the conspiracy of silence. It permeates the sport from gyms of modest means to the highest echelons of pugilism. But within this nearly lawless territory exists a man who isn’t afraid to tell it like it is, Teddy Atlas is a man amongst men and often times the lone voice of reason.

In a June 25, 2019 Twitter social media post from the legendary Atlas, the famed boxing analyst once again called for oversight after the seeds of doubt were sowed in the ring three times too many recently. “Only in the Wild West of Boxing could you have 3 cases of gross incompetence, or possible corruption, with the refs all within a week of each other,” said Atlas. “Since there’s no Wyatt Earp around, how about that long overdue National Commission?”

Atlas followed up the remarks with the hashtags “BriedisGlowacki,” “RigondeauxCeja,” and “AcostaSoto.”

Controversy in boxing has become as common as winners and losers. The blatant, in your face, rather obvious insults to our intelligence are a regular occurrence. Time after time, the questionable moves and decisions from various players involved in the process are written off as incompetence, a differing opinion or simply part of the game. From the judges to the referees, even the fighters themselves, every part of the process is susceptible malfeasance and corruption.

Krzysztof Glowacki vs. Mairis Briedis

“Mairis Briedis has advanced to the World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight final after stopping Krzysztof Glowacki in the third round of one of the strangest fights of the year,” writes Jack Maloney in his June 15, 2019 cbssports.com article titled, “Mairis Briedis stops Krzysztof Glowacki in bizarre, controversial World Boxing Super Series semifinal.”

It was a fight marred by fouls, shots to the back of the head and devastating elbows. The referee’s performance in the fight was tragic at bare minimum and negligent at best. At one point in the fight, the bell rang feverishly to mark the end of the round while the referee Robert Byrd allowed the fight to continue far past the point of logical explanation. It may have been one of the most bizarre fights in recent memory, with many feeling as if Glowacki drew the shortest straw in defeat.

Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Julio Ceja

“You could perhaps argue it was an early stoppage,” writes Scott Christ in his June 23, 2019 badlefthook.com article titled, “Rigondeaux vs. Ceja results: Guillermo Rigondeaux wins phone booth war with eighth round stoppage.” It was an exciting fight, Rigondeaux was really pouring it on Ceja who was sent flat on his bottom just prior to the stoppage. But the young fighter made it back to his feet, appeared to respond to all of referee Russell Mora’s instructions and yet the fight was still called. There was, however, little in way of an argument from Ceja who was likely still concussed from the Rigondeaux blow. There is room for scrutiny in the referee’s decision however, and Atlas is justified in his remarks to question the verdict.

Elwin “Tito” Soto vs. Angel Acosta

Unlike with Ceja, however, there was plenty of protest from Acosta in his twelfth-round referee stoppage loss to Elwin Soto. “Looking to defend himself, Acosta’s lack of return fire prompted referee Thomas Taylor to stop the contest at 0:22 of round 12,” writes author Jake Donovan in his June 21, 2019 boxingscene.com article titled, “Elwin Soto Rocks, Stops Angel Acosta in Twelfth Round Shocker.”

According to Donovan, “The verdict was booed by the crowd and met with immediate protest from the exiting titlist.” Controversy, writes Donovan, in describing Soto’s successful first attempt at securing a major world title though it was an entertaining affair throughout. Acosta went down early in the third round, eating a clean 1-2 that sent Acosta crashing to the canvas. Acosta would again hit the deck later in the fight, shoved across the ring by Soto who manhandled his opponent. The referee made the right call, it wasn’t a knockdown, but you can bet anytime you hit the deck like that it takes something out of you.

In the twelfth and final round it appeared as if Acosta was roaring back, going to town on Soto before being caught and momentarily stunned. Sensing blood, Soto reigned down the blows on Acosta briefly before the referee rushed in to stop the fight in a decision that seemed premature, even questionable.

When we’re talking about corruption, what we are really talking about is fight fixing. According to “Dirty Games—The Dark Side of Sports,” investigative reporter Benjamin Best interviewed former manager Charles Farrell who went in depth on the many ways in which the outcome of a fight can be influenced by the major players in the game.

“You fix fights to make betting money,” says Farrell. Indeed, no matter which way you want to dice it, money is the root of all evil in the fight fixing world. “You fix fights to get a fighter a championship. You fix fights to maneuver a fighter up the ranks toward a championship fight. You fix fights to win, in order, again, to position someone strategically. You fix fights to lose, in order to get paid and in order to make, you know, betting coups,” explained the former manager of Leon Spinks.

According to Farrell, who is believed to have been involved in manipulating hundreds of fights, “The way you fix fights varies greatly. You fix fights by buying judges. That’s, you know that’s one of the easy ways to do it. You fix fights by having the referee working for you, so that, if there’s any way that the ref can stop a fight in your guy’s favor, he does. You fix fights by colluding with the fighters, generally the loser. It’s almost always the loser. Winners almost never know the fight is fixed.”

Where Teddy Atlas is wrong, there is indeed a Wyatt Earp in town. And his name is Teddy Atlas. A national treasure to the sport of professional boxing, in a world where most walk on eggshells, Atlas isn’t afraid to call it as he sees it. We need more Wyatt Earps in this world, thankfully we have icons like Atlas to serve as an example and lead the way.

If Teddy Atlas is calling for a National Commission, that is exactly what should happen. But nothing is built from the top down, a foundational must first be laid and the Commission built from the ground up. And there is no better place to start than with Teddy Atlas establishing the National Commission himself and bringing the boxing community together. This is the only way that the Wild West will be won. But with so much money exchanging hands, perhaps it’s possible that boxing doesn’t want to be saved from itself.