Lou DiBella has heard all he intends to hear from people claiming they picked Andy Ruiz Jr. to dethrone Anthony Joshua. The promoter can smell a rat. Ruiz supporters—you can count ‘em with one hand tied behind your back—were nowhere to be found when it counted.

“Andy Ruiz was just a bad fucking pick,” DiBella told boxingscene.com, “just a bad move. You know, a guy with great hand speed, doesn’t even look the part. You look at the whole thing, and now the frigging guy is a cult figure. And he deserves to be. And by the way, now you’re seeing all these guys come out of the woodwork and say, ‘I picked Andy Ruiz.’ Bullshit! No one picked Andy Ruiz. No one picked Andy Ruiz, but a lot of people knew that he had good hands.”

Good hands and a good chin and good karma. It’s amazing boxing hasn’t found a way to step in, overturn the verdict, and ruin a perfectly good night. Maybe the loss was too decisive. Maybe the Rocky-esque nature of the fight was exactly what the sport needed. But with several sanctioning bodies scheming for the upper hand, and each with a stake in one of the many belts now encircling Ruiz’s waist, mischief may already be afoot.

“A lot of people knew that he was slick,” continued DiBella, “and most people were thinking to themselves, ‘I don’t really understand this selection.’ Like, ‘I don’t really understand why this is the replacement opponent,’ because they thought he might make Joshua look bad. Look, the guy lost once to a world-class fighter in his career (Joseph Parker). And he got in there, and Joshua didn’t have his night and he had his night, he executed perfectly, and now his grandkids are rich.”

There was a rematch clause in the contract for the first fight which Joshua is eager to fulfill. He has unfinished business. He has a career to resurrect. He and Ruiz will fight again, possibly in November or December. The US won’t be hosting the fight, however, not this time. The rematch will be in the United Kingdom. Maybe a stadium filled with adoring fans will compensate for Joshua’s shortcomings in the ring.