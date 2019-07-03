Fanlong Meng is in line for arguably the most feared man in the sport, Artur Beterbiev.

Fanlong Meng is quite up in age and doesn’t necessarily have many years left of building before he makes a big jump…

Professional record: 15-0 (9 KO’s)

Nationality: Chinese

Age: 31

Weight class: Light Heavyweight

Height: 6 ft 2”

Reach: 75 ½

Stance: Southpaw

Last fight: Adam Drones (UD)

Fights to watch:

Steven Butler vs. Frank Buglioni

Steven Butler vs. Gason Gasonov

Steven Butler vs. Daniel Judah

Unlike other prospects, Fanlong Meng is quite up in age and doesn’t necessarily have many years left of building before he makes a big jump. In fact, some will say he already has, with a victory over former British Light Heavyweight champion Frank Buglioni.

Meng has had a vast amateur career going to both the World Championships and the Olympics. Since turning pro four years ago he has had a very steady career. Picking up some decent wins on his way.

However, the Chinese fighter is in line for arguably the most feared man in the sport, Artur Beterbiev. So hopefully he can put what he has learnt in his short career into practice.

After watching 1 minute of Meng you can tell that he has had an extensive amateur career. He is keen on accuracy which is what is pivotal to be a successful fighter in the amateurs.

He is listed at 6 ft 2 with a 75 ½ reach but it will be interesting to see how long his arms are. Because at first glance they look freakishly long, and when watching him fight he uses them to his advantage.

Meng is a very slick southpaw who tends to fight very long and rangy. If you ever get the chance to, go and watch how he throws his one-two. It’s incredible.

Being a southpaw naturally you lead with your left hand but when he throws his jab it resembles an orthodox fighter throwing a straight right hand. He catapults his right hand getting maximum rotation and then the left follows like a jab. It’s extraordinary.