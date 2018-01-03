Junior Younan is 22 years old and was a highly accomplished amateur fighter as well.

Undefeated super middleweights Ronald Ellis (14-0-1, 10 KOs), of Massachusetts, and Brooklyn’s own Junior Younan (13-0, 9 KOs) will square off in the headliner of the Friday, February 2 ShoBox: The New Generation event live on Showtime at 10pm ET/PT. The card will take place in WinnaVegas Casino in Sloan, Iowa.

Ellis upset top amateur Terrell Gausha (a 2012 U.S. Olympian) to win the 2010 National Golden Gloves. The 28-year-old now lives and trains in Los Angeles at the Iron Gym under the guidance of his father, Ronald Ellis Sr., and trainer Jerry Rosenberg.

“It’s going to be fireworks from the jump,” said Ellis, who was scheduled to fight Taneal Goyco in November, but the fight was scrapped when Goyco weighed three pounds over the super middleweight limit. “Younan is a good little fighter, but we are trying to get him out of there. This is my first main event, and I want to impress. It will be a good way to start 2018, which will be my year.”

Younan is 22 years old and was a highly accomplished amateur fighter as well, compiling a record of 90-5. He turned professional at 18 and is now promoted by Roc Nation Sports. Younan is trained by his father, Sherif Younan.

“It’s a pleasure to fight on SHOWTIME and I’m excited to put on a show for all the viewers,” Younan said. “I’ve been working as hard as possible and I’m confident my efforts will pay off. I’m going to break my opponent’s spirit and pick him apart. This is my time – in 2018, I’m looking to make a title run and this fight is just the first step.”

The main event, Ellis vs. Younan, will be a 10-rounder and will cap off a four-fight broadcast that will feature eight fighters with a combined record of 113-3-3.

The other three fights on the telecast will be eight-rounders. In the co-feature, Dominican Olympian Wellington Romero (12-0-1, 6 KOs) will face Sam Teah (12-1-1, 5 KOs) of Philadelphia in a 141-pound bout. In a lightweight match-up, Thomas Mattice (10-0, 8 KOs) of Cleveland will take on Puerto Rican native Rolando Chinea (15-1-1, 6 KOs), who now resides in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Opening the broadcast will be Las Vegas fighter Devin Haney (18-0, 12 KOs) vs. Harmonito Dela Torre (19-1, 12 KOs), a native of the Philippines now residing in Miami. The bout will be contested at the lightweight limit of 135 pounds.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling 1-800-HOT-WINN ext. 7117.