On July 11th, 2009 at Nuerburgring race track, Nuerburg, Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany Middleweight champion Felix Sturm(32-2-1) from Leverkusen, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany fought Super Middleweight Khoren Gevor(30-3-0) from Echmiadzin, Armenia. Felix Sturm won the WBA World middleweight title fight after 12 rounds by Unanimous Decision(UD).