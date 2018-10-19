Felix Sturm vs. Randy Griffin
By Boxing News on October 19, 2018
Win, lose or draw, there was usually something inconclusive about Felix Sturm's fights.
On October 20, 2007 at Gerry Weber Stadium in Halle, Nordrhein-Westfalen, middleweight champion Felix Sturm, from Leverkusen, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany, defended his WBA title against Philly’s Randy Griffin. Sturm was 28-2 going into the fight. Griffin was 24-1-3. Win, lose or draw, there was usually something inconclusive about Felix Sturm’s fights, and the bout with Randy Griffin was no different…
