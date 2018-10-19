Win, lose or draw, there was usually something inconclusive about Felix Sturm's fights.

On October 20, 2007 at Gerry Weber Stadium in Halle, Nordrhein-Westfalen, middleweight champion Felix Sturm, from Leverkusen, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany, defended his WBA title against Philly’s Randy Griffin. Sturm was 28-2 going into the fight. Griffin was 24-1-3. Win, lose or draw, there was usually something inconclusive about Felix Sturm’s fights, and the bout with Randy Griffin was no different…