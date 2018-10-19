Felix Sturm vs. Randy Griffin

By Boxing News on October 19, 2018
Felix Sturm vs. Randy Griffin
Win, lose or draw, there was usually something inconclusive about Felix Sturm's fights.

On October 20, 2007 at Gerry Weber Stadium in Halle, Nordrhein-Westfalen, middleweight champion Felix Sturm, from Leverkusen, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany, defended his WBA title against Philly’s Randy Griffin. Sturm was 28-2 going into the fight. Griffin was 24-1-3. Win, lose or draw, there was usually something inconclusive about Felix Sturm’s fights, and the bout with Randy Griffin was no different…

Randy Griffin Vs .Felix Sturm 10/20/07 ,rounds 1-6



Randy Griffin VS Felix Sturm WBA title Rounds7-11



Randy Griffin VS. Felix Sturm WBA 12th round



Real Name Adnan Catic
Origin Leverkusen Nordrhein Westfalen Germany
Date of Birth(Age) 1979.01.31 (39)
Rated at Super Middleweight
W-L-D W39+L5+D3=48
Height 5 feet 12 inches
Reach 73 inches
Trainer Michael Timm

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.05.09 Fedor Chudinov 12-0-0 L(SD) 12/12
2014.11.08 Robert Stieglitz 47-4-0 D(SDRAW) 12/12
2014.05.31 Sam Soliman 43-11-0 L(UD) 12/12
2013.12.07 Darren Barker 26-1-0 W(TKO) 2/12
2013.07.06 Predrag Radosevic 27-0-0 W(TKO) 4/12
2013.02.01 Sam Soliman 42-11-0 NC(NC) 12/12

