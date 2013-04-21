On December 2nd, 2000, IBF light middleweight champion Fernando Vargas, from Oxnard, California, met WBA light middleweight champion Felix Trinidad, from San Juan, Puerto, at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Vargas was undefeated at 20-0 and taking a big step up in class. Trinidad was also undefeated at 38-0 and a formidable challenge for the young Californian…

