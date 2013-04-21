Felix Trinidad vs. Fernando Vargas

By Boxing News on December 1, 2017
Felix Trinidad vs. Fernando Vargas
Trinidad was undefeated at 38-0 and a formidable challenge for the young Californian.

On December 2nd, 2000, IBF light middleweight champion Fernando Vargas, from Oxnard, California, met WBA light middleweight champion Felix Trinidad, from San Juan, Puerto, at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Vargas was undefeated at 20-0 and taking a big step up in class. Trinidad was also undefeated at 38-0 and a formidable challenge for the young Californian…

Felix Trinidad vsFernando Vargas［Full Fight］



Comments

  1. johnny yuma 08:07am, 04/21/2013

    I think Vargas very very overated. He was a tough cookie ,thats about it really.

Fighter's Info

  • Fernando Vargas

  • Felix Trinidad

Real Name Fernando Javier Vargas
Origin Oxnard, CA, USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1977.12.07 (40)
Rated at Light Middleweight
W-L-D W26+L5+D0=31
Height 5 feet 10 inches
Trainer Danny Smith

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2007.11.23 Ricardo Mayorga 27-6-1 L(MD) 12/12
2006.07.15 Shane Mosley 42-4-0 L(TKO) 6/12
2006.02.25 Shane Mosley 41-4-0 L(TKO) 10/12
2005.08.20 Javier Castillejo 58-5-0 W(UD) 10/10
2005.03.26 Raymond Joval 33-3-0 W(UD) 10/10
2003.12.12 Tony Marshall 36-11-6 W(TKO) 7/10

