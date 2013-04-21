Felix Trinidad vs. Fernando Vargas
By Boxing News on December 1, 2017
Trinidad was undefeated at 38-0 and a formidable challenge for the young Californian.
On December 2nd, 2000, IBF light middleweight champion Fernando Vargas, from Oxnard, California, met WBA light middleweight champion Felix Trinidad, from San Juan, Puerto, at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Vargas was undefeated at 20-0 and taking a big step up in class. Trinidad was also undefeated at 38-0 and a formidable challenge for the young Californian…
johnny yuma 08:07am, 04/21/2013
I think Vargas very very overated. He was a tough cookie ,thats about it really.