By Boxing News on September 13, 2018
Oscar De La Hoya vs. Fernando Vargas
On September, 2002 at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBC champion Oscar De La Hoya (34-2-0) met WBA champion Fernando Vargas in a junior middleweight unification bout. De La Hoya was going through a rough patch, having lost two of his last five fights, to Felix Trinidad in 1999 and Shane Mosley in 2000. But the 34-2 Golden Boy wasn’t even close to being done, as the 22-1 Vargas was about to discover…

Oscar de la Hoya vs Fernando Vargas - [1/6]



Oscar de la Hoya vs Fernando Vargas - [2/6]



Oscar de la Hoya vs Fernando Vargas - [3/6]



Oscar de la Hoya vs Fernando Vargas - [4/6]



Oscar de la Hoya vs Fernando Vargas - [5/6]



Oscar de la Hoya vs Fernando Vargas - [6/6]



Fighter's Info

  • Fernando Vargas

  • Oscar De La Hoya

Real Name Fernando Javier Vargas
Origin Oxnard, CA, USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1977.12.07 (41)
Rated at Light Middleweight
W-L-D W26+L5+D0=31
Height 5 feet 10 inches
Trainer Danny Smith

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2007.11.23 Ricardo Mayorga 27-6-1 L(MD) 12/12
2006.07.15 Shane Mosley 42-4-0 L(TKO) 6/12
2006.02.25 Shane Mosley 41-4-0 L(TKO) 10/12
2005.08.20 Javier Castillejo 58-5-0 W(UD) 10/10
2005.03.26 Raymond Joval 33-3-0 W(UD) 10/10
2003.12.12 Tony Marshall 36-11-6 W(TKO) 7/10

