On September, 2002 at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBC champion Oscar De La Hoya (34-2-0) met WBA champion Fernando Vargas in a junior middleweight unification bout. De La Hoya was going through a rough patch, having lost two of his last five fights, to Felix Trinidad in 1999 and Shane Mosley in 2000. But the 34-2 Golden Boy wasn’t even close to being done, as the 22-1 Vargas was about to discover…