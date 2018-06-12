Fielding vs. Zeuge announced

By Cain Bradley on June 12, 2018
Fielding vs. Zeuge announced
Rocky Fielding will get his shot at a world title on July 14th against Tyron Zeuge for the regular WBA Title in the Baden Arena…

Rocky Fielding will get his shot at a world title on July 14th. He takes on Tyron Zeuge for the regular WBA Title in the Baden Arena.

Fielding, from Merseyside, has rebounded from his only loss to Callum Smith with impressive wins over Christopher Rebrasse, John Ryder and David Brophy.

Zeuge is an unbeaten champion but has not really fought anyone at the top of the weight. He defeated Giovanni De Carolis for the title and has defended against Isaac Ekpo and Paul Smith.

Fighter's Info

  • Rocky Fielding

  • Tyron Zeuge

Real Name Michael Fielding
Origin Liverpool Merseyside United Kingdom
Date of Birth(Age) 1987.08.05 (31)
Rated at Super Middleweight
W-L-D W21+L0+D0=21

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.06.26 Brian Vera 23-9-0 W(TKO) 2/12
2015.03.07 Olegs Fedotovs 19-18-0 W(PTS) 8/8
2014.07.12 Noe Gonzalez Alcoba 30-3-0 W(TKO) 5/12
2014.03.15 Charles Adamu 21-5-0 W(UD) 12/12
2013.11.23 Luke Blackledge 14-1-2 W(TKO) 1/12
2013.09.21 Mohammed Akrong 19-5-0 W(TKO) 1/12

