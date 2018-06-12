Zeuge is an unbeaten champion but has not really fought anyone at the top of the weight.

Rocky Fielding will get his shot at a world title on July 14th against Tyron Zeuge for the regular WBA Title in the Baden Arena…

Fielding, from Merseyside, has rebounded from his only loss to Callum Smith with impressive wins over Christopher Rebrasse, John Ryder and David Brophy.

Zeuge is an unbeaten champion but has not really fought anyone at the top of the weight. He defeated Giovanni De Carolis for the title and has defended against Isaac Ekpo and Paul Smith.