Kazak Zhankosh Turarov certainly has the glossy record and looked to be in great form.

MTK Global Promotions, in conjunction with Top Rank, presented a solid show in Kazakhstan on Saturday which featured plenty of international flavor. The ten-hour time difference between Kazakhstan and the eastern United States meant that ESPN+ viewers on the eastern seaboard had to tune in at 10 a.m. to catch the action live.

In the main bout, undefeated Kazak 140-pounder Zhankosh Turarov (24-0) scored his second win following a near two-year layoff by easily stopping Argentine journeyman Mauro Godoy (31-5-1) in the third round of a scheduled ten-rounder. Turarov was dominant from the beginning, pressuring Godoy whose only answer was constant movement to keep from being dropped. Godoy’s strategy only kept him up until the third round when a left hook followed by an overhand right put Godoy down for the full count. Turarov certainly has the glossy record and looked to be in great form although against limited opposition. Hopefully, his signing with MTK will mean increased activity and a better class of opponent to see just how far he can go.

In the co-feature, WBC bantamweight champion Nordine Oubaali (16-0) made the first defense of his title with a dominant stoppage of solid but outclassed Filipino challenger Arthur Villanueva (32-4-1). Oubaali, a bronze medalist in the 2012 Summer Olympics, was making the first defense of the title that he won impressively over American Rau’shee Warren in January. Oubaali dominated from the opening, coming forward and applying pressure while keeping on his toes which allowed him to move quickly away from any counterpunches from Villanueva. Villanueva gave a game effort throughout but was too slow to connect with his counter punches or avoid Oubaali’s attack and wound up taking a beating as the fight wore on. In the sixth round, the southpaw Oubaali dropped Villanueva with a right hook and almost stopped him with a follow-up flurry. Villanueva’s corner wisely decided to not let their man out for the seventh round, resulting in a seventh-round TKO victory for the champion. A future defense against unbeaten Mexican Luis Nery will serve as a better gauge to assess Oubaali’s position in the bantamweight division alongside fellow titlists Naoya Inoe, Zolani Tete, and Nonito Donaire.

Local undefeated lightweight Viktor Kotochigov (10-0) impressively outboxed Mexico’s Jairo Lopez (24-11) over ten rounds. Kotochigov was very effective in using angles to move in and land combinations and slide out before receiving any significant counterpunches. Lopez remained tough throughout the ten rounds and had occasional success when he was able to lure Kotochigov into an inside exchange, but the tough Mexican was too one-dimensional, walking straight in, which allowed the undefeated Kazakh to shine with his movement and hand speed.

In the opening bout of the telecast, Ireland’s undefeated Davey Oliver Joyce (11-0) dominated Venezuela’s Breilor Teran (21-18-1) over ten rounds to earn a shutout unanimous decision. Joyce pressed forward from the opening bell, landing fast if not particularly powerful combinations on the inside. Teran gave an honest effort in the early rounds, landing some sharp counterpunches but went into survival mode after the fourth round, limiting his activity to moving and holding Joyce when the Irish fighter got inside. Teran was deducted a point in the seventh round for excessive holding which was entirely academic as he was outworked in every previous and subsequent round.