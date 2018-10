Harada was 26-1. Pone Kingpetch was 24-3. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds.

On October 10, 1962 at Kokugikan, Tokyo, Fighting Harada, from Tokyo, Japan, fought Pone Kingpetch, from Hua Hin, Thailand, for the WBA World flyweight title in the first of their two fights. Harada was 26-1 coming in. Kingpetch was 24-3. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…