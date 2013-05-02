Basilio fought for what he believed was his—his boxing, his career, his integrity, his soul.

Former middleweight champion Carmen Basilio was tough. He not only took on Sugar Ray Robinson, Chuck Davey, Billy Graham, Ike Williams. Kid Gavilan, Gil Turner, Tony DeMarco, Johnny Saxton, Gene Fullmer and Gaspar Ortega, among others. He also took on the mob. The mob is a stain that no amount of scrubbing will ever wash away. But like so many other things, the mob isn’t what it used to be, and what it used to be was all-powerful and all-feared. Before it went legit, via showbiz, politics, municipal this, that, and the other thing, the mob had a stranglehold on boxing, and never more so than in the years after Prohibition, the 1930s through the 1950s, when Frankie Carbo, aka Mr. Gray, aka the “underworld commissioner of boxing,” controlled the IBC. Basilio was a straight arrow and challenged the mob when he couldn’t get a second shot at Kid Gavilan, to whom he lost a split decision in 1953. Carmen would have had to have sold his soul to the devil and his soul wasn’t for sale. Called “the man of courage” for his foolhardiness, Basilio fought for what he believed was his—his body, his boxing, his career, his integrity—and was a prosecution witness against Carbo during his racketeering trial in the early ‘60s. Carbo was found guilty, sentenced to 25 years, died in the joint, and today is all but forgotten. Carmen Basilio, by contrast, lives on and on and on…