“I had to get in there and rough him up,” said Figueroa. (Stephanie Trapp/TGB Promotions)

Saturday night at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas, in a showcase fight televised live on FS1, 22-year-old Brandon Figueroa (20-0, 15 KOs), the interim WBA super bantamweight from Weslaco, knocked out 38-year-old Javier Nicolas Chacon (29-5-1, 9 KOs), from Las Heras, Mendoza, Argentina, at 2:00 of round four of a scheduled 12.

Figueroa was as dominant as expected. Letting his hands go is his specialty and Chacon, forced to fight defensively against the barrage of punches coming his way, did all he could he keep Figueroa, who landed 96 punches to Chacon’s eight, at bay.

“It was one of the best moments of my life fighting in front of my family and supporters who have been with me since I was seven years old,” said Figueroa after the bout. “I want to do this again and again, over and over. These are my people and it feels amazing.”

Figueroa is going places, and while Chacon didn’t put up much of a fight, the interim champion is someone to watch.

“He wasn’t throwing punches so I had to get in there and rough him up,” Figueroa said. “He didn’t want to fight my game so I had to punish him and I caught him with a good right hook.”