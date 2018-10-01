Escandon is durable and fought as if his life depended on it. (Luis Meija/Ringstar Sports)

Sunday night at the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California, in a super bantamweight special attraction televised live on FS1 and FOX Deportes, Brandon Figueroa (17-0, 12 KOs), the undefeated gunslinger from Weslaco, Texas, knocked out Oscar Escandon (25-5, 17 KOs), the veteran from Ibague, Colombia, at 1:42 of the 10th and final round.

The fight was a showcase for the young Texan. Escandon had lost three of his last four fights coming into Sunday’s bout, with two of those losses coming before the final bell. But he is durable and fought as if his life depended on it, which perhaps it did.

The fighters started trading at the opening bell. Both men wanted to make a statement and the fighting was torrid. Escandon drew first blood from a cut above Figueroa’s left eye in the second, but he was not to be deterred. Figueroa rocked Escandon as round four was drawing to a close and wobbled him again in the fifth.

Figueroa continued to control the action, but it was give-and-take until the final round when Figueroa unleashed a picture-perfect uppercut that dropped Escandon to the canvas for the count.

“Escandon is tough,” said Figueroa after the fight. “He is short and it was hard to get to the body. I can fight both inside and outside, but his size did matter. I had to get in there and he wasn’t backing up. I was ready for this fight. Opportunities like this don’t come often so I had to take it and run with it.”

Figueroa fought a great fight, but Escandon deserves plaudits.

“I knew Figueroa was good,” he said, “but I was surprised at how tough he was. Everyone can get caught with a punch. I wasn’t tired. I just got caught. I am okay. I am going to keep going.”