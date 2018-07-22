Donaire keeps his nose clean. He doesn’t talk trash. He avoids scandal. He is not toxic.

“Stop accepting that you need to be a stereotypical uneducated person who needs to be mad at the world to get support…”

Four-weight champion Nonito Donaire, aka the Filipino Flash, is one of boxing’s good guys. He keeps his nose clean. He doesn’t talk trash. He avoids scandal. He is not toxic. One would think that under the circumstances, he is the last person to be dogged by controversy. But Donaire made an unforgivable error, he broke bread with his next opponent, and harebrained fight fans are irate.

WBA bantamweight champion Ryan Burnett selected Donaire in Thursday’s WBSS quarter-final draw for the first round of Season 2. To celebrate their upcoming fight in September or October, Donaire and his wife and Burnett and his partner were photographed having dinner at a fancy restaurant.

“@ryanburnett_1 selected me as his pick,” Donaire tweeted. “Its refreshing that we both agree this is a sport. This isn’t street fighting. There’s no need to trash talk and be a way that doesn’t align to us. Make no mistake inside the ropes we will both try to take each others head off.”

That should have been that. But of course it was not.

“I’m getting flak for being a sportsman,” continued Donaire. “Can u believe this bullsh*t?!?! Yall want me to be a bully!?!?! Stop with the pettiness and bs! Boxing is a sport and is respected as such just as much as a soccer player can have dinner with another soccer player from another country or basketball player from another county. It’s a sport and there is nothing personal. So stop accepting that you need to be a bad guy to get viewership. Stop accepting that you need to be a stereotypical uneducated person who needs to be mad at the world to get support.”

The fighters look great in the photo, healthy, wealthy and wise.

“Yall dont need bad blood for a good fight. A good fight starts with two amazing talented fighters without any political, racial or religious agendas. Period.”