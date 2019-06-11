“Anyone can put a pair of boxing gloves on,” said Fury, “but not everyone can be a boxer.”

This month’s Men’s Health magazine is not substantially different than the Men’s Health magazines that preceded it. In addition to the requisite celebrity fluff, there are articles devoted to such arcane subjects as “The State of the American Penis,” “Obnoxious Things You Shouldn’t Put in Dating Bios,” “Women Are Sharing the Weird Things That Only Insecure Guys Do,” “Why You Should Think Twice About Having Pool Sex,” “Marcia Cross Links Her Anal Cancer to Husband’s Throat Cancer,” “Why Is My Poop Green?” and “Penile Trauma: Guys Share Horrifying Masturbation Injuries.”

Nestled among subjects of marginal interest, boxing made an appearance, not once, not twice, but in three articles. The first is titled “Anthony Joshua ‘Doesn’t Remember’ His Defeat in Fight with Andy Ruiz.” The second is titled, “Why Everyone Can’t Stop Talking About Fat Boxer Andy Ruiz, Jr.” And last but not least, there is an article titled “Boxing Champ Tyson Fury Breaks Down Fight Scenes from 11 Legendary Movies.”

Before his first round execution of Dominic Breazeale, Deontay Wilder did something similar vis-à-vis his favorite fight films. But Fury did him one better by focusing on the accuracy of fight scenes in some of his and the magazine’s preferred cinema. With higher production values than Wilder had at his disposal, Men’s Health more or less rolled out the red carpet by referring to Fury as the “Super-Heavyweight Boxing Champion,” which anyone who knows anything about boxing knows is not true for two reasons: (1) he holds no belts so technically is not a champion, and (2) there is no super-heavyweight division in professional boxing.

But as Men’s Health wrote, “If you really want to know if something is real or fake, sometimes you need to call in an expert.

“When it comes to interpreting scenes from the biggest movies and TV shows, the sleight of hand, tricky camera work, and special effects magic make it hard to determine whether or not something is truly ‘realistic.’ For scenes that have to do with sports or other physical feats that’s especially true, since actors and directors aren’t exactly on the pro level of the subjects they’re portraying. That’s why we got lineal heavyweight champion boxer Tyson Fury, a.k.a. The Gypsy King, to help us break down some standout fight scenes from some of our favorite movies and shows.

“Anyone can put a pair of boxing gloves on, but not everyone can just be a boxer,” Fury said. “It’s a very hard game and a tough one to learn.”

Ahead of his fight against Tom Schwarz on June 15, Fury stepped into the ring (or to be more accurate, our viewing studio) when he stopped by MH HQ to shed some light on what film sequences represent the real world of boxing, and which are just fabricated fakes.

The Contenders

Case 1: “The Boxer”

• Fury’s Take: Legit

Case 2: “The Avengers”

• Fury’s Take: Looks Fake

Case 3: “Southpaw”

• Fury’s Take: Legit

Case 4: “Cinderella Man”

• Fury’s Take: Looks Fake

Case 5: “Creed”

• Fury’s Take: Looks Fake

Case 6: “Snatch”

• Fury’s Take: Fake (But You Have to Love It)

Case 7: “Million Dollar Baby”

• Fury’s Take: Legit

Case 8: “Rocky IV”

• Fury’s Take: Can’t Diss Rocky

Case 9: “Ali”

• Fury’s Take: Legit

Case 10: “Daredevil”

• Fury’s Take: Fake (But Cool)

Case 11: “Sherlock Holmes”

• Fury’s Take: Fake (But Cool)