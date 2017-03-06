We abhor violence, in some of its forms, but especially when an innocent van is the victim.

The persons responsible have not been apprehended, but Pacquiao supporters have been ruled out as possible culprits…

Floyd Mayweather’s TMT van was firebombed in Birmingham, England over the weekend.

The incident occurred outside the Park Regis Hotel on Broad Street, where Mayweather was staying, early Sunday morning. According to the West Midlands Police, one of the van’s windows was smashed and a Molotov cocktail was thrown inside the vehicle.

Mayweather was in the UK for “The Undefeated Tour” and to attend Saturday’s fight between David Haye and Tony Bellew. He also participated in a Q&A with Gareth Davies of The Telegraph at Birmingham’s ICC earlier in the day, where fans paid up to £400 for a picture of themselves with the champ.

In a statement the West Midland Police said, “Police are investigating an arson attack on a vehicle parked at a Birmingham hotel.

“No-one was injured following the fire.

“Offenders smashed the window of the vehicle, a people carrier, before pouring accelerant inside and setting it alight.

“Enquiries into the fire, which caused extensive damage to the vehicle belonging to a guest, are currently on-going and police are examining CCTV from the area.”

The van was reportedly set aflame by a “local mob” and the attack was not random.

After the fight, Mayweather spent Saturday night entertaining fans at Birmingham’s 101 Night Club. A source told the Sun Online that the undefeated superstar had his own private VIP area and invited a number of women to join him.

“He wants his VIP area to be full of women,” the source said. “His security guards get sent out to scour the crowds looking for pretty girls.

“On Saturday a few of the girls who were asked to join him in the booth had boyfriends and the lads weren’t allowed in. The girls went to spend the evening with Mayweather anyway and as you can imagine their boyfriends weren’t happy about it.”

I wonder why.

“It is pretty sad how all the girls were flocking to him. You could see them doing their makeup and hair outside the VIP area and then outside his hotel.

“He took about 25 girls back there.”

A spokesman for club denied that was the case.

We abhor violence, in some of its forms, but especially when a legally parked van is the victim.