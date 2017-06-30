Claressa Shields will fight for a world title in only her fourth pro bout on August 4th.

Double gold medalist, Claressa Shields (3-0) will fight for a world title in only her fourth professional bout on August 4th. She will challenge Nikki Adler (16-0) for the WBC and vacant IBF Super Middleweight Titles.

Adler won the belt when defeating Szilvia Szabados who Shields stopped earlier this year. Both ladies described it as “the biggest matchup possible.”