By Cain Bradley on June 30, 2017
First title shot for 2016 Olympian
Claressa Shields will fight for a world title in only her fourth pro bout on August 4th.

Nikki Adler won the WBC belt when defeating Szilvia Szabados who Claressa Shields stopped earlier this year…

Double gold medalist, Claressa Shields (3-0) will fight for a world title in only her fourth professional bout on August 4th. She will challenge Nikki Adler (16-0) for the WBC and vacant IBF Super Middleweight Titles.

Adler won the belt when defeating Szilvia Szabados who Shields stopped earlier this year. Both ladies described it as “the biggest matchup possible.”

