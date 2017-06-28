Flanagan vs. Verdejo announced

By Cain Bradley on June 28, 2017
Flanagan vs. Verdejo announced
His speed is blistering. He throws combinations incredibly well with impressive balance.

WBO champion Terry Flanagan takes on his toughest test yet as 2012 Olympian Felix Verdejo comes to Manchester…

Terry Flanagan (33-0) takes on his toughest test yet as 2012 Olympian Felix Verdejo (23-0) comes to Manchester to challenge for the WBO lightweight title. The date has been penciled in as September 16. It was a fight originally organized last year but the motorcycle accident of Verdejo delayed it.

Verdejo has been seen as a rising prospect for years and is only 24. He has not yet fought a 12-round bout. His speed is blistering and he throws combinations incredibly well with his impressive balance.

Flanagan was impressive when winning the title but his opposition lately has arguably been a bit below the top level. A win over Verdejo would hopefully push him towards big unification clashes. Flanagan described this as a 50-50 clash although at home he is probably a slight favorite.

