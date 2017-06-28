His speed is blistering. He throws combinations incredibly well with impressive balance.

Terry Flanagan (33-0) takes on his toughest test yet as 2012 Olympian Felix Verdejo (23-0) comes to Manchester to challenge for the WBO lightweight title. The date has been penciled in as September 16. It was a fight originally organized last year but the motorcycle accident of Verdejo delayed it.

Verdejo has been seen as a rising prospect for years and is only 24. He has not yet fought a 12-round bout. His speed is blistering and he throws combinations incredibly well with his impressive balance.

Flanagan was impressive when winning the title but his opposition lately has arguably been a bit below the top level. A win over Verdejo would hopefully push him towards big unification clashes. Flanagan described this as a 50-50 clash although at home he is probably a slight favorite.