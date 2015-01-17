On January 18, 1956 at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, California, Flash Elorde, from Bogo, Cebu, Philippines fought Sandy Saddler, from Boston, Massachusetts for the World Featherweight Title. The two men had fought four months earlier in the Philippines, and Saddler walked away with the UD. Going into the rematch, Elorde was 29-9-2. Saddler was 142-15-2. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

