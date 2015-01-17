On January 18, 1956 at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, California, Flash Elorde, from Bogo, Cebu, Philippines fought Sandy Saddler, from Boston, Massachusetts for the World Featherweight Title. The two men had fought four months earlier in the Philippines, and Saddler walked away with the UD. Going into the rematch, Elorde was 29-9-2. Saddler was 142-15-2. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…
JACK DREES’ : “The Wednesday fights are on the air” as the cameras scoured nighttime Chicago still is a special memory for me. And I also considered the Wednesday fights usually superior in quality matches to the Friday Night Fights. Plus, Jack Drees, to this day is my favorite all-time boxing announcer.
The Saddler-Elorde fight concludes with notice that the following telecast will be in Norfolk, VA, a clash between middles Joey Giambra and the returning Al Andrews (Andrews had fought Joey Giardello in Norfolk the year before), the first Annual March of Dimes sponsored boxing telecast; Giambra v. Andrews was #2). I’m guessing, but since a cure for polio had been discovered by then and it was no longer a scourge in the land, there was no longer a need to have March of Dimes sponsorship; this meant that there was no more televised boxing in Norfolk, VA, until Sweet Pea Whitaker fought in The Scope many years later.
As a 12-year-old and one whose father was working the show, I got to meet and sit next to Jack Drees (the announcer) at ringside. When I was introduced to Drees, a very tall man, got out of his folding chair, graciously shook my hand and gave me a warm welcome. As a diminutive, twelve-year-old who had been weaned on television broadcasts, many announced by Drees, this was a golden moment. If the kinescope of Giambra-Andrews can be found, the nub you see to Drees’ right is me.
marvin moskowitz 03:43pm, 01/26/2015
the fight Saddler and Elorde had 4 months before this title fight was a non title fight actually won by Elorde…
ch. 10:37am, 01/18/2015
Lindy Lindell 01:17pm, 01/17/2015
