Floyd Mayweather vs. Arturo Gatti

By Boxing News on June 24, 2017
Arturo Gatti was 39-6. Mayweather was 33-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On June 25, 2005 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, WBC light welterweight champion Arturo Gatti, from Jersey City, New Jersey by way of Montreal, Canada, defended his title against former super featherweight and lightweight champion Floyd Mayweather Jr., originally from Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Floyd Mayweather vs Arturo Gatti (Full Fight) #FWE



Tags: Floyd Mayweather Jr Arturo Gatti June 25th 2005 history

Fighter's Info

  • Floyd Mayweather Jr

  • Arturo Gatti

Real Name Floyd Joy Sinclair
Origin Grand Rapids Michigan USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1977.02.24 (40)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W48+L0+D0=48
Height 5 feet 8 inches
Reach 72 inches
Trainer Roger Mayweather

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.05.02 Manny Pacquiao 57-5-2 W(UD) 12/12
2014.09.13 Marcos Rene Maidana 35-4-0 W(UD) 12/12
2014.05.03 Marcos Rene Maidana 35-3-0 W(MD) 12/12
2013.09.14 Saul Alvarez 42-0-1 W(MD) 12/12
2013.05.04 Robert Guerrero 31-1-1 W(UD) 12/12
2012.05.05 Miguel Cotto 37-2-0 W(UD) 12/12

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record