On March 18, 2000 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBC super featherweight champion Floyd Mayweather Jr., from Grand Rapids, Michigan, defended his title against IBA super featherweight champion Gregorio Vargas, from Santa María Natividad, Mexico. Mayweather was 22-0 coming in. Vargas was 40-6-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…