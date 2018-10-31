Floyd's greatest achievements lay ahead, but he laid waste to Phillip N'dou when he could.

On November 1, 2003 at Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, Michigan, WBC lightweight champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. from Grand Rapids, Michigan, defended his title against Phillip N’dou from Thohoyandou, Limpopo, South Africa. Mayweather was a perfect 30-0 going in. N’dou was a nearly perfect 31-1. Floyd’s greatest achievements lay ahead, but he laid waste to N’dou when the opportunity arose…