Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Phillip N’dou

By Boxing News on October 31, 2018
On November 1, 2003 at Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, Michigan, WBC lightweight champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. from Grand Rapids, Michigan, defended his title against Phillip N’dou from Thohoyandou, Limpopo, South Africa. Mayweather was a perfect 30-0 going in. N’dou was a nearly perfect 31-1. Floyd’s greatest achievements lay ahead, but he laid waste to N’dou when the opportunity arose…

(Fight 31) Floyd Mayweather vs. Phillip Ndou [2003-11-01]



Fighter's Info

  • Floyd Mayweather Jr

  • Phillip N'dou

Real Name Floyd Joy Sinclair
Origin Grand Rapids Michigan USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1977.02.24 (41)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W48+L0+D0=48
Height 5 feet 8 inches
Reach 72 inches
Trainer Roger Mayweather

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.05.02 Manny Pacquiao 57-5-2 W(UD) 12/12
2014.09.13 Marcos Rene Maidana 35-4-0 W(UD) 12/12
2014.05.03 Marcos Rene Maidana 35-3-0 W(MD) 12/12
2013.09.14 Saul Alvarez 42-0-1 W(MD) 12/12
2013.05.04 Robert Guerrero 31-1-1 W(UD) 12/12
2012.05.05 Miguel Cotto 37-2-0 W(UD) 12/12

