I’m not against calling the ghouls to the carpet, but once you start, you better be ready to carpet bomb the sport’s whole damn history…

As boxing fans, I’d hope that we’re all beyond self-righteous moral posturing. I mean, we love and support a sport where a main objective is to inflict bodily harm on another living being. And, let’s not even mention the fact that very few of us even bother to lift a finger against the culture of boxing business that routinely breaks the bodies, souls, and financial well-being of its athletes (who we all claim to respect so dearly). Moral relativism and boxing go hand in hand.

So, please don’t see this article as a sanctimonious poke at Floyd Mayweather and his stupid take on a serious issue. I know who Mayweather is and what he’s done. I’m also aware of the slippery slope involved in picking and choosing your outrage when it comes to misogynist fighters. Jab at Mayweather and you better be ready to jab at your more beloved, fan-friendly monsters like Diego Corrales, Arturo Gatti, etc., etc. I’m not against calling the ghouls to the carpet, but once you start, you better be ready to carpet bomb the sport’s whole damn history.

Anyway, Mayweather is opening a nationwide chain of gyms and he has some video game exercise thingy. I don’t even know and don’t much care. But the five-division former champ was at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas recently, promoting his Floyd Mayweather Boxing and Fitness product and Men’s Health interviewed him. This is what happened when the interviewer veered away from fitness and other silly stuff to something substantially more important:

We’re asking a lot of men, in light of the #MeToo movement, how men can grow in 2018.

The who?

The #MeToo movement. Women speaking out about sexual assault.

When you say “me too” ... When somebody is like, “I got a Rolls Royce, I be like ‘me too.’” When somebody say they got a private jet, I say, “Me too. I got two. Me too.”

This is a very different —

Well, I didn’t know! My Me Too movement from the beginning was whenever somebody said what they have I’m like, “me too.” Somebody say they got a billion dollars, I say, “I made a billion dollars, me too.

The female interviewer would then appeal to Mayweather’s “sensitive side”—something which pried out this ridiculous gem.

“Of course. I mean, you live and you learn. I think everyone, if you’re in an uncomfortable position, you have to pray about it, you know, talk about it, and I think that, you know, sexual harassment, I don’t think it’s cool at all.”

OK, now, first, what was the point of asking Mayweather, of all people, about abuse of women? Unless it was a setup question to a “gotcha” attack—and it wasn’t—what did she hope to get? You might as well be asking Sergey Kovalev about his favorite part of the Martin Luther King “I have a dream” speech.

The mainstream media seized on this bit of the interview and we saw a full day of canned outrage, calling Mayweather everything from stunningly ignorant and vile to confused and clueless.

But this was just Mayweather being Mayweather…and, by extension, boxing being boxing.