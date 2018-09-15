Floyd Mayweather vs. Victor Ortiz

By Boxing News on September 15, 2018
Floyd Mayweather vs. Victor Ortiz
Mayweather was 41-0. Ortiz was 29-2-2. The fight ended ugly. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

On Sept. 17, 2011, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, Floyd Mayweather, from Las Vegas by way of Grand Rapids, Michigan, fought Victor Ortiz, from Oxnard, California, by way of Garden City, Kansas, for the WBC welterweight title. Mayweather was 41-0 coming in. Ortiz was 29-2-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Golden Boy Flashback: Floyd Mayweather vs Victor Ortiz (FULL FIGHT)



Tags: Floyd Mayweather Victor Ortiz

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Floyd Mayweather

  • Victor Ortiz

Real Name Floyd Joy Sinclair
Origin Grand Rapids Michigan USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1977.02.24 (41)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W48+L0+D0=48
Height 5 feet 8 inches
Reach 72 inches
Trainer Roger Mayweather

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.05.02 Manny Pacquiao 57-5-2 W(UD) 12/12
2014.09.13 Marcos Rene Maidana 35-4-0 W(UD) 12/12
2014.05.03 Marcos Rene Maidana 35-3-0 W(MD) 12/12
2013.09.14 Saul Alvarez 42-0-1 W(MD) 12/12
2013.05.04 Robert Guerrero 31-1-1 W(UD) 12/12
2012.05.05 Miguel Cotto 37-2-0 W(UD) 12/12

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record