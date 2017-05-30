There's been a new entry into not the Mayweather, but the McGregor sweepstakes.

While some of us wouldn’t mind seeing Floyd take a crushing, brutal foot to the face, that’s as far as it will go…

Winner, winner, fidget spinner! What else do we as boxing fans need to distract our attention from the outstanding weekend we just experienced other than yet another addendum to the ongoing charade that is the hotly hyped match between Floyd Mayweather, Jr. and Conor McGregor? To be fair, it’s still just that, as in hyped, yet not officially planned. Many will argue that whether the showdown takes place or not, the sport of boxing is in a fine place, much thanks to the talents of the current breed of fighters such as Canelo Alvarez, Vasyl Lomachenko, Terence Crawford, Anthony Joshua and Errol Spence, Jr., to name a few.

Just for the sake of argument, let’s quickly bring the shock paddles to the dead horse. We’ll revive it so that we may proverbially whip it yet again with another nod of confidence of what will undoubtedly happen should Floyd and Conor ever meet in the ring.

The idea of the two facing off still make its almost daily rounds on sports network fodder, yet at times the highlights can be just a bit misleading. Clips are shown of Floyd’s masterful ring work, accurate punching and shoulder roll defense, among other attributes. However, the simple fact that the bout would be contested in a boxing ring as opposed to an MMA cage doesn’t stop the various dribble and drabble afternoon telecasts from showing McGregor displaying spin kicks and acrobatic moves.

While some of us wouldn’t mind seeing Floyd take a crushing, brutal foot to the face, that’s as far as it will go. It’s all a thought. While we wait to see what will or won’t take place, there’s been a new entry into not the Mayweather, but the McGregor sweepstakes.

According to TMZ Sports, legendary promoter Bob Arum has offered the services of his longtime star client, Manny Pacquiao as an alternative for the UFC fighter should negotiations with Floyd become akin to the soap opera that finally came to stale fruition two years ago. As far as we know or are led to believe, the ball has at least begun to roll in regard to negotiations and the details are left to the minds of Mayweather’s team, most notably Al Haymon and Leonard Ellerbe.

If you, the paying public had a choice to make, would you rather see McGregor square off with Mayweather or with Pacquiao? As early as 2007, there were already some rumblings about the fight that of course, didn’t take place until 2015. Long before the contest was made a reality, there were those who were all too happy to cross examine the common opponents each man faced and the corresponding result. They had similar nights with Shane Mosley, yet Manny had much better success than Floyd, comparatively speaking with Ricky Hatton and Miguel Cotto. Conversely, Mayweather needed one night to take care of Juan Manuel Marquez, while some will argue that Pacquiao went 0 for 3 until he was knocked out in their fourth contest.

Would this logic in any way apply to a bout with McGregor? It’s easy to see Mayweather coasting past McGregor without engaging much and once again relying on crisp punches and phenomenal defense. Contrast that with Manny, who (at least in the past) is known for swarming opponents and firing from all angles. What would you rather see? Floyd, Manny or fairly, nothing?

Follow Marc Livitz on Twitter at https://twitter.com/fightawrita