There was a time when great fights occurred with a frequency we can only dream about.

Heavyweights Floyd Patterson and George Chuvalo met on Feb 1. 1965 at Madison Square Garden. Patterson had lost the heavyweight title to Sonny Liston in 1962, in devastating fashion, but he did what fighters do, which is to fight. Chuvalo was never champion (if he were plying his trade today that might be another story) and he fought everyone who was anyone and always gave it his all, which was a helluva lot. Floyd was 41-4 going in. Chuvalo was 29-8-2. But boxing records can be deceiving, as can the past, when there were great fights occurring with a frequency we can only dream about today…