Floyd Patterson vs. Jerry Quarry II
By Boxing News on October 27, 2018
Patterson was 46-5-1. Jerry Quarry was 24-1-4. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.
On October 28, 1967 at Olympic Auditorium, Los Angeles, California, former heavyweight champion Floyd Patterson, from Waco, North Carolina, fought Jerry Quarry, from Bakersfield, California, for the second time. Their first fight was four months earlier at the Memorial Coliseum in LA and was ruled a draw after 10 rounds. The rematch was an Elimination Tournament for the WBA heavyweight title. Patterson was 46-5-1 coming in. Quarry was 24-1-4. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…
Janet O'Brien Niosi 07:46pm, 11/03/2014
I came across a photo of Quarry in my mom’s photo albums after she passed away. It’s signed by him in red marker with a message to my father. It’s not dated, but is definitely authentic. Is this something that boxing fans would be interested in buying?