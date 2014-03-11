Floyd Patterson vs. Jerry Quarry II

By Boxing News on October 27, 2018
Floyd Patterson vs. Jerry Quarry II
Patterson was 46-5-1. Jerry Quarry was 24-1-4. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On October 28, 1967 at Olympic Auditorium, Los Angeles, California, former heavyweight champion Floyd Patterson, from Waco, North Carolina, fought Jerry Quarry, from Bakersfield, California, for the second time. Their first fight was four months earlier at the Memorial Coliseum in LA and was ruled a draw after 10 rounds. The rematch was an Elimination Tournament for the WBA heavyweight title. Patterson was 46-5-1 coming in. Quarry was 24-1-4. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Floyd Patterson vs Jerry Quarry (October 28, 1967) -XIII-



Tags: Floyd Patterson Jerry Quarry October 28th 1967 history

Related Articles

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. Janet O'Brien Niosi 07:46pm, 11/03/2014

    I came across a photo of Quarry in my mom’s photo albums after she passed away.  It’s signed by him in red marker with a message to my father.  It’s not dated, but is definitely authentic.  Is this something that boxing fans would be interested in buying?

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Floyd Patterson

  • Jerry Quarry

Origin Waco North Carolina USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1935.01.04 (83)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W55+L8+D1=64
Height 6 feet
Reach 71 inches
Trainer Dan Florial

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1972.09.20 Muhammad Ali 38-1-0 L(RTD) 7/15
1972.07.14 Pedro Agosto 21-3-0 W(TKO) 6/10
1972.02.11 Oscar Bonavena 47-7-1 W(UD) 10/10
1971.11.23 Charlie Harris 8-13-1 W(KO) 6/10
1971.08.21 Vic Brown 22-17-0 W(UD) 10/10
1971.07.17 Charley Polite 14-18-3 W(UD) 10/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record