On October 28, 1967 at Olympic Auditorium, Los Angeles, California, former heavyweight champion Floyd Patterson, from Waco, North Carolina, fought Jerry Quarry, from Bakersfield, California, for the second time. Their first fight was four months earlier at the Memorial Coliseum in LA and was ruled a draw after 10 rounds. The rematch was an Elimination Tournament for the WBA heavyweight title. Patterson was 46-5-1 coming in. Quarry was 24-1-4. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

