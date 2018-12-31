Floyd stunt doesn’t backfire

By Robert Ecksel on December 31, 2018
Floyd stunt doesn’t backfire
Mayweather dropped non-boxer Tenshin Nasukawa three times in the opening round.

Twenty-year-old Tenshin Nasukawa got no respect from 41-year-old Floyd Mayweather, nor did he deserve it…

Earlier today at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, Floyd “Money” Mayweather won his latest fight by dropping non-boxer Tenshin Nasukawa three times in the opening round of their three-round exhibition.

Twenty-year-old Nasukawa got no respect from 41-year-old Mayweather, nor did he, based on his performance, deserve it.

It was a nice payday for Mayweather. He made a boatload of dough for a few minutes work.

“It was all about entertainment,” he said when it was over. “We had fun. I’m still retired. I don’t look forward to coming back to boxing. I did it just to entertain fans in Japan. I’m still retired, I’m still 50-0, and Nasukawa is still undefeated and a hell of a fighter.”

Nasukawa said he wanted “to be the man who changes history,” but failed to land a meaningful punch.

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. Koolz 12:41pm, 12/31/2018

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RFH4rZAgLko

    Kyoguchi vs Budler

    must watch real boxing to wash away the filth of Mayweather Entertainment!

  2. Koolz 12:28pm, 12/31/2018

    Tenshin’s Boxing was so bad!  that arrrg!  Damn just horrible.

  3. Koolz 12:11pm, 12/31/2018

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Le2okStYBuo
    on the News in Japan….

    Nietes vs Ioka

  4. Koolz 12:06pm, 12/31/2018

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KP3lypB3iuc

    I was told Tenshin Knocked out Mayweather in the first round…no that didn’t happen Tenshin didn’t even have a chance I mean not chance at all.
    Nothing.

    Mayweather didn’t even try.

  5. Lucas McCain 10:34am, 12/31/2018

    Floyd, I hear, got only 9 million, not the 88 million cited in some of the earlier publicity.  Tough times!

  6. Mau-Mauing The Flak Catchers 09:31am, 12/31/2018

    Wonder how many people will be gathered around tonight, drinking their favorite adult beverages, maybe smoking a little weed ( only if it is legal boys and girls) and rehashing the Floyd “fight” while waiting for the new year to arrive?  ZERO, that’s how many. HAPPY NEW YEAR, folks !!

Fighter's Info

  • Floyd Mayweather

Real Name Floyd Joy Sinclair
Origin Grand Rapids Michigan USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1977.02.24 (41)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W48+L0+D0=48
Height 5 feet 8 inches
Reach 72 inches
Trainer Roger Mayweather

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.05.02 Manny Pacquiao 57-5-2 W(UD) 12/12
2014.09.13 Marcos Rene Maidana 35-4-0 W(UD) 12/12
2014.05.03 Marcos Rene Maidana 35-3-0 W(MD) 12/12
2013.09.14 Saul Alvarez 42-0-1 W(MD) 12/12
2013.05.04 Robert Guerrero 31-1-1 W(UD) 12/12
2012.05.05 Miguel Cotto 37-2-0 W(UD) 12/12

