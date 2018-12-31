Floyd stunt doesn’t backfire
Twenty-year-old Tenshin Nasukawa got no respect from 41-year-old Floyd Mayweather, nor did he deserve it…
Earlier today at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, Floyd “Money” Mayweather won his latest fight by dropping non-boxer Tenshin Nasukawa three times in the opening round of their three-round exhibition.
Twenty-year-old Nasukawa got no respect from 41-year-old Mayweather, nor did he, based on his performance, deserve it.
It was a nice payday for Mayweather. He made a boatload of dough for a few minutes work.
“It was all about entertainment,” he said when it was over. “We had fun. I’m still retired. I don’t look forward to coming back to boxing. I did it just to entertain fans in Japan. I’m still retired, I’m still 50-0, and Nasukawa is still undefeated and a hell of a fighter.”
Nasukawa said he wanted “to be the man who changes history,” but failed to land a meaningful punch.
Koolz 12:41pm, 12/31/2018
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RFH4rZAgLko
Kyoguchi vs Budler
must watch real boxing to wash away the filth of Mayweather Entertainment!
Koolz 12:28pm, 12/31/2018
Tenshin’s Boxing was so bad! that arrrg! Damn just horrible.
Koolz 12:11pm, 12/31/2018
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Le2okStYBuo
on the News in Japan….
Nietes vs Ioka
Koolz 12:06pm, 12/31/2018
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KP3lypB3iuc
I was told Tenshin Knocked out Mayweather in the first round…no that didn’t happen Tenshin didn’t even have a chance I mean not chance at all.
Nothing.
Mayweather didn’t even try.
Lucas McCain 10:34am, 12/31/2018
Floyd, I hear, got only 9 million, not the 88 million cited in some of the earlier publicity. Tough times!
Mau-Mauing The Flak Catchers 09:31am, 12/31/2018
Wonder how many people will be gathered around tonight, drinking their favorite adult beverages, maybe smoking a little weed ( only if it is legal boys and girls) and rehashing the Floyd “fight” while waiting for the new year to arrive? ZERO, that’s how many. HAPPY NEW YEAR, folks !!