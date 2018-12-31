Mayweather dropped non-boxer Tenshin Nasukawa three times in the opening round.

Twenty-year-old Tenshin Nasukawa got no respect from 41-year-old Floyd Mayweather, nor did he deserve it…

Earlier today at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, Floyd “Money” Mayweather won his latest fight by dropping non-boxer Tenshin Nasukawa three times in the opening round of their three-round exhibition.

Twenty-year-old Nasukawa got no respect from 41-year-old Mayweather, nor did he, based on his performance, deserve it.

It was a nice payday for Mayweather. He made a boatload of dough for a few minutes work.

“It was all about entertainment,” he said when it was over. “We had fun. I’m still retired. I don’t look forward to coming back to boxing. I did it just to entertain fans in Japan. I’m still retired, I’m still 50-0, and Nasukawa is still undefeated and a hell of a fighter.”

Nasukawa said he wanted “to be the man who changes history,” but failed to land a meaningful punch.