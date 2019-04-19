Those who choose to come to Adalaide Byrd’s defense do so at their credibility’s peril.

“Boxing is like no other sport. There is no rational structure. The chaos itself becomes an impediment to reform. The casual fan does not understand how the sport is run.”—Jack Newfield

When a fair fight is in the offing, leave it to boxing to muddy the waters.

While many of us are still shaking our heads in disbelief at the final scores of the recent DAZN streamed fight between Jaime Munguia and Dennis Hogan, the sport’s busy bees are laying the groundwork for the next insult to our intelligence.

According to BoxingScene.com, Bob Bennett, the Executive Director of Nevada State Athletic Commission, has sent a list of potential judges for the upcoming May 4 fight between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (51-1-2, 35 KOs) and Daniel Jacobs (35-2, 29 KOs). With the invisible hand of powerful promoters with the ways and means of guaranteeing their preferred outcome, among that list of judges is none other than Adalaide Byrd.

For those with short memories or their head in the sand, Byrd failed to distinguish herself in the first fight between Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin in Sept. 2017, by submitting an incomprehensible 118-110 scorecard in favor of Canelo, turning an apparent victory for Triple G into a split decision draw which favored Canelo.

That wasn’t the first time Byrd blew it, nor will it be the last. She has a history of blowing easy calls, often in favor of Canelo, which may be why she keeps getting rehired, instead of being hounded out of the sport, and those who choose to come to her defense do so at their credibility’s peril.

BoxingScene asked Jacobs, who is the B-side of the promotion, about the prospect of Byrd scoring the fight from anywhere other than the asylum from which she escaped.

“I’m just looking forward to getting an honest chance,” he said. “That’s really all I want—just a true, honest chance. I don’t want any advantage. I don’t want any favoritism towards me. I just want a fair chance to go in there and fight the fighter they consider to be the best in the middleweight division and prove myself. But I don’t want any influence outside the ring to manipulate the decision or what happens inside there.”

With Canelo’s promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, throwing his weight around, and with DAZN banking on a return on its investment in the freckle-faced moneymaker, even if Byrd is rejected, for either incompetence or something more sinister, there are other equally pliable judges who can take her place, so than Alvarez emerges the winner, assuming, against all evidence to the contrary, that Jacobs doesn’t knock him out.