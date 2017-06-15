Prevailing won’t be easy. Frampton may not possess a belt, but he is an elite fighter.

On Saturday, July 29, at SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland, former super bantamweight and featherweight champion Carl “The Jackal” Frampton (23-1, 14 KOs), the Fighting Pride of Belfast, returns to active duty against Andres “Jaguarcito” Gutierrez (35-1-1, 25 KOs), from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

The fight will be Frampton’s first since losing his undefeated record and WBA title to Leo Santa Cruz last January. He was hoping for a third fight with Leo, but that has not yet materialized.

“After he beat me, what he was saying before the fight changed very quickly,” said Frampton at Wednesday’s presser in Belfast. “But I understand why he didn’t come. He has just won the title and, for the money he is going to get paid in the States, it needed to be on a pay-per-view date in the States, and it wasn’t. There were no dates available for a pay-per-view date.

“I’m disappointed he hasn’t come but, look, it’s one each between us and I’m hoping that fight will happen at some point.

“But I need to get past Gutierrez first and that’s a really difficult fight so I’m completely focused on one man and that isn’t Leo Santa Cruz.”

Gutierrez, 23, is no creampuff. He has lost just one of his 35 fights, a majority decision to Cristian Mijares last year, and has a respectable 68% knockout ratio.

“I’m very happy for this news they gave me,” said Gutierrez. “I know it will be very difficult, but I have the character to prevail.”

Prevailing won’t be easy. Frampton may not presently possess a belt, but he is an elite fighter.

“I’m going to put in soul, life, and heart and I will fight for what I most want, that’s why I’ll prevail.”